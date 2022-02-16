NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic starts today

More than 100 high school softball teams will take part in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Texas High School Leadoff Classic on Thursday through Saturday in Bryan-College Station.

“This year marks our biggest tournament ever,” said Bryan head coach Enrique Luna who is also the tournament organizer. “We are so excited to welcome 101 teams to join us here in Bryan-College Station and it is our true honor to represent the NFCA as we kick off the 2022 Texas high school softball season.”

Luna for years ran the Bryan-College Station Tournament, which evolved into the NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic. The Lady Vikings along with A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder will each play two games Thursday at their own fields starting at 6 p.m. Bryan will play El Paso Ysleta and San Antonio Holmes, A&M Consolidated will play Saginaw and San Antonio Clark, College Station will play Austin Vandegrift and Plano and Rudder will play Waco Robinson and Justin Northwest.