New Waverly 34, Centerville 12

NEW WAVERLY — Centerville senior Dillon Denman caught a 56-yard touchdown pass on the Tigers’ first play from scrimmage in 2020, but the New Waverly Bulldogs bounced back for a 34-12 victory on Friday.
Class 3A Division II New Waverly, which has missed the playoffs three straight years, answered with five straight scores after the 2A-I Tigers needed only 17 seconds to take a 6-0 lead.
New Waverly’s Dylan Schaub caught a 25-yard touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead with 39 seconds left in the first quarter. Peyton Cooper added a 5-yard touchdown run and Ja’carrius Smithers returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and a 22-6 lead. New Waverly’s Adian Zamudio ended the first-half scoring with a 36-yard field goal as time expired.
The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 34-6 on a 24-yard touchdown run and Zamudio’s 33-yard field goal before Denman caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Brant Roberts with 19 seconds left.
Centerville, which was held to 217 yards, had three turnovers, fumbling the ball back after recovering one of New Waverly’s two turnovers.
Centerville will play at Corrigan-Camden next week.
