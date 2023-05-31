Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It was an opportunity that Colby Schniederjan couldn’t pass up.

The former College Station boys assistant basketball coach is returning as head coach for the Lady Cougar girls basketball team and to a place he didn’t want to leave.

“I was an assistant and obviously took head coaching jobs elsewhere, and when the girls job opened, coach [Stoney] Pryor visited with me and asked if I’d be interested,” Schniederjan said. “Of course I’m interested. We decided to come out here and interview. Really, it’s a program that’s already been built, and it just needs someone to come in and continue the tradition and the success. It’s an honor to be entrusted to come and do that at College Station.”

College Station ISD announced via Schniederjan’s hiring Twitter on Wednesday.

Schniederjan spent three seasons on JD Sullivan’s staff at College Station before leaving to serve as the head boys basketball coach at Class 3A Nocona in the summer of 2018. He spent last season at Denver City where he went 14-20 with a 4-10 record in District 3-3A for a fifth-place finish.

While he’s spent a majority of his career coaching boys sports, Schniederjan has coached some girls teams in the past including volleyball and girls golf. He said he had no hesitation about moving from boys to girls basketball in order to return to College Station.

“Boys, girls, it doesn’t matter,” Schniederjan said. “I’m just here to continue the tradition and success. Boys or girls, it doesn’t matter. I just want to come and win, and that’s what College Station is about.”

Schniederjan will replace DeAnna Doles, who announced in March that she was taking the head girls basketball coaching job at Pleasant Grove. In two seasons at College Station, Doles went 53-22.

Doles and Schniederjan know each other well as both were assistant coaches at College Station at the same time. While he was working under Sullivan, Doles served as an assistant for the Lady Cougars’ former head coach Megan Symank.

And when Doles announced that she was taking the Pleasant Grove job, Schniederjan’s congratulatory call ended up turning into more.

“I was just asking her some questions, and she was like, hey, would you be interested? And I was like maybe, and she goes I think you should be interested,” Schniederjan said. “So we talked a little bit more about it, and that was when I was able to touch base with Coach Pryor, and it turned into a really good thing. Interviews went well, and they offered me the job.”

The Lady Cougars will have their first chance to meet Schniederjan on Thursday as the head coach will host a meet and greet with his new team at 6 p.m. at Cougar Gym.