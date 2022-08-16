Navasota wins tournament:

The Navasota volleyball team won the gold bracket of its own tournament by beating Tomball’s junior varsity 25-23, 25-22. Navasota advanced to Saturday’s final by beating Richards 25-11, 25-18 and Franklin 25-17, 12-25, 15-12. Franklin claimed third by beating Rockdale 25-19, 25-22. Navasota (9-0) won three matches in Thursday’s pool play, beating Cleveland 25-8, 25-10; Snook 25-11, 25-12; and Trinity 25-9, 25-9.