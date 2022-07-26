Mumford's Falcon, Castilleja and Centerville's Hill earn all-state honors

Mumford senior second baseman Jonathan Falcon, who led the Mustangs to the regional championship game, was a second-team pick on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state baseball team.

Mumford junior pitcher Chris Castilleja and Centerville senior third baseman Sully Hill were third-team selections.

Falcon batted .405 with 24 runs batted in and 16 stolen bases for the 20-9 Mustangs who lost to top-ranked Shiner in the Region IV title series. Castilleja was 8-1 with a 1.21 earned run average. Hill batted .380 with 43 RBIs for the 28-6 Tigers who lost to Garrison in the Region III title series.

Earning honorable mention were Mumford sophomore pitcher Damian Castorena (8-2, 2.15 ERA), Mumford sophomore third baseman Joseph Flores (.436, 25 RBIs) and Centerville junior outfielder Cameron Pate (.410, 30 RBIs).

Shiner’s Ryan Peterson was the player of the year. Peterson was 14-0 with a 0.53 earned run average with 151 strikeouts in 79 innings. The junior also batted .541 with 38 runs batted in, he scored 65 runs and stole 38 bases for the state runner-up.

BLUE BELL/TSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Cooper Ewing, Valley Mills, sr.; Thomas Perez, Valley Mills, soph.; Ryan Peterson, Shiner, jr.

Reliever – Ryland Gentry, Coleman, jr.

Catcher – Bryce Nerada, Shiner, jr.

First baseman – (tie) Brody Emert, New Home, jr.; Zane Waggoner, Albany, soph.

Second baseman – Jordan Kelley, Refugio, sr.

Shortstop – Drew Wenske, Shiner, jr.

Third baseman – Logan Addison, New Home, soph.

Outfielders – Harley Patterson, New Deal, sr.; Kaleb Kuligowski, Valley Mills, sr.; (tie) Ashton Lucio, New Home, soph.; Jackson Duplichain, Alto, jr.

Designated hitter – Cody Hill, Muenster, sr.

Player of the year – Peterson, Shiner

Coach of the year – Doug Shanafelt, Valley Mills

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Logan Jenkins, Collinsville, soph.; Alex Slowikowski, Garrison, sr.; John Youens, Bosqueville, jr.

Reliever – Ayden Gates, Falls City, jr.

Catcher – (tie) Carter Smith, Union Grove, sr.; Noah Pena, Bosqueville, sr.

First baseman – Daniel Pena, Kenedy, fr.

Second baseman – (tie) Eli McNair, Valley Mills, sr.; Jonathan Falcon, Mumford, sr.

Shortstop – Weston Oliver, San Saba, sr.

Third baseman – Quade West, Petrolia, sr.

Outfielders – Nathan Ceniceros, Lockney, sr. Braydon Davidson, Garrison, soph.; (tie) Jackson LeCluyse, Tolar, jr.; Riley Pippen, Anson, sr.;

Designated hitter – Alejandro Gomez, Alto, jr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers – Zach Blizel, New Home, sr.; Chase Weaver, Hamilton, jr.; (tie) Chris Castilleja, Mumford, jr.; Nick Miller, Anson, sr.

Reliever – Kaden Gonzalez, El Dorado, sr.

Catcher – Ty Bates, Archer City, sr.

First baseman – (tie) Jagger Fischbeck, Weimar, sr.; A.J. Patek, Shiner, sr.

Second baseman – Easton Hill, Bosqueville, soph.

Shortstop – (tie) Cade Boyer, Johnson City, sr.; Hunter Henexson, Bosqueville, jr.

Third baseman – (tie) Hudson Williams, Archer City, sr.; Sully Hill, Centerville, sr.

Outfielders – Austin Alexander, Martins Mill, sr.; Kaston Vega, Stamford, fr.; (tie) Hunter Watkins, New Home, sr.; Trevor Miller, Anson, sr.

Designated hitter – (tie) Gage Lindley, Windthorst, sr.; Donnie Cantwell, Granger, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers — Hunter Cannon, Union Grove, sr.; Dayton Cliffe, Flatonia, jr.; Logan Davis, Thorndale, sr.; Damian Castorena, Mumford, soph.; McCray Jacobs, Johnson City, soph.; Blake Lewis, Mason, sr.; Clayton Merritt, Frankston, sr.; Rylan Newman, Collinsville, soph.; Cooper Watson, Petrolia, sr.; Daelyn Weaver, Hamilton, jr.; Cooper Wolf, Windthorst, sr.

Catchers — Zeke Mayo, Windthorst, jr.; Kaden Morgan, Rio Vista, jr.; Slade Murray, Lovelady, sr.; Jesse Owen, Tolar, soph.; Trey Powell, Mart, sr.; Klay Pursche, Holland, sr.; Noah Rodriguez, New Deal, sr.; Broedie Salas, Thorndale, sr.; Fernando Vargas, Kenedy, sr.

First basemen — Bryson Beran, Thorndale, sr.; Mason Hagler, Anson, sr.; Robert Walker, Frankston, jr.

Second basemen — Eli Compton, Garrison, jr.; Austin Curtis, Martins Mill, jr.; Zane Hackley, Windthorst, sr.

Shortstops — Kaden Bryan, Ropes, sr.; Brady Henke, Weimar, jr.; Cason Johnson, Valley Mills, soph.; Tryton Kruse, Garrison, jr.; Blake Lewis, Mason, sr.; Karmeron Miller, Kenedy, sr.; Taylor Pritchett, Rio Vista, jr.; Logan Rogers, Alto, sr.; Brody Tyler, Muenster, soph.; Cooper Weatherly, Era, soph.

Third basemen — Cody Arrisola, Falls City, sr.; Logan Davis, Thorndale, sr.; Hudson Ervin, Weimar, jr.; Joseph Flores, Mumford, soph.; Walker London, Frankston, jr.; Ryaland Reyna, Kenedy, jr.

Outfielders — Jordan Aubrey, New Deal, sr.; Colin Barnes, Collinsville, soph.; Austin Carr, Frankston, jr.; Keyshaun Green, Flatonia, jr.; Cooper Fairchild, Albany, sr.; Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott, jr.; Landon McLemore, Windthorst, jr.; Cameron Pate, Centerville, jr.; Jackson Raines, New Home, jr.; John Ryder, Granger, sr.; Regan Todd, Garrison, sr.; Titan Targac, Flatonia, fr.; Alex Tyner, Martins Mill, jr.