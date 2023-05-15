The secret behind Mumford pitcher Damian Castorena’s success on the mound might come from Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

More specifically, the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos with lime.

What started as a way to steady Castorena’s nerves before playoff games as a freshman has become a tradition every time the junior right-hander takes the mound.

“[Head] coach [Aaron] Thomas had told me to eat something before just to like help me calm down and then so I bought a bag of Hot Cheetos at the convenience store and I was eating on it like before the game,” Castorena said. “Unfortunately we lost but ever since then I’ve started doing it and it helped. Last year in our playoff run, you’d catch me eating a bag of Hot Cheetos before every start.”

Castorena snacks even if he’s not going to pitch and just play shortstop. He makes sure to grab them on the way to games and if the team stops to eat, he’ll find a convenience store nearby.

The Mustangs (27-3-1, 14-0 in 26-2A) will want to make sure their two-position player has plenty of time for his pre-game tradition this week as third-ranked Mumford plays Harper (24-6, 10-2 in 28-2A) in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal best-of-3 series in Dripping Springs.

Game 1 will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with Game 2 to follow. If a third game is needed, it will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

While the Hot Cheetos are Castorena’s own unique tradition, a lot of his interest in playing baseball came from his older brother.

“I model everything I do after my brother easily,” Castorena said.

Castorena vividly remembers being at baseball fields or complexes watching brother his Adrian play. And seeing his older brother field grounders at shortstop and strike out batters not only helped inspire Damian to play, it also made him want to play the same positions. Adrian Castorena graduated in 2017, but he’s still helping his little brother.

“He’s the first person I go to after every game for feedback whether it’s good or bad,” Damian said. “I always go to him. He is the one that taught me how to pitch, to go play at short. Like in a way, he’s kind of like my personal trainer if you want to call him that.”

Damian along with getting tutored by his brother, learned to pitch the summer before his freshman season. He had been pitching in Little League, but he said that was just throwing hard for strikes.

That summer though, he remembers being clocked in at around 77 mph on the radar gun which whetted his appetite for pitching at the high school level.

“So I just kept going [and] asking [Adrian] questions and then he introduced me to lifting and all that stuff,” Damian said. “From there, it’s just been up.”

As a freshman, Castorena made the varsity roster despite having juniors and sophomores ahead of him at both pitcher and shortstop. Making the varsity not only gave him confidence, but those older players were big in helping him adjust to varsity. That included Jonathan Falcon who as a senior last year earned all-state honors in helping Mumford reach the regional finals. He also helped Castorena.

Castorena got a huge shot of confidence near the end of his freshman season when in the district championship game, the coach told him before the seventh inning to warm because Falcon had reached his pitch count.

“It fully sunk in like oh snap, I’m a guy that our coach looks to like in this situation,” Castorena said. “It made me realize oh I’m playing at a varsity level.”

The district championship was the first of three straight for the Mustangs.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Castorena has grown in several ways in the last two seasons. He works out in the offseason with teammates and also plays in the summer with Texas Twelve, a travel team. He only pitches in the summer, but gets back to the batting cages in the fall.

He was the 26-2A pitcher of the year last season with an 8-3 record with a 2.02 ERA, striking out 91 batters in 62.1 innings. He also batted .403 to earn second-team All-Brazos Valley honors.

And while his pitching prowess has also taken a step up this season, his improvement at the plate has really surprised his head coach who moved him to third in the lineup.

“He’s just had a really impressive season at the plate for us,” Thomas said. “He was a good hitter for us last year in the playoffs, he was probably our best guy. That kind of carried over into this entire season and that’s what’s been most impressive about him. I expected him to be a decent hitter but he’s just a weapon in the middle of our lineup this year which he probably doesn’t even expect even though he works hard to become a pretty good hitter.”

Castorena is as hot as the his snacks, batting .459 this season and he's also 9-1 on the mound.

CASTORENA UP CLOSE

Favorite teacher: Mr. Charanza (math teacher)

Song you have on repeat: La Bebe (remix) by Peso Pluma and Yng Lvcas

Favorite restaurant: Wings N’ More

Favorite athlete: LeBron James

Favorite pitch: Curveball — It’s something I’ve been getting a feel for lately and I’ve just been enjoying throwing it.