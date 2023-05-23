Mumford’s Chris Castilleja is a Swiss army knife for the Mustangs baseball team.

The senior takes the mound as both a starting pitcher and a reliever. His ability to wear many hats doesn’t just end on the mound, because he also can play across the infield too for coach Aaron Thomas.

What he brings to the field and can do on the diamond though sometimes even comes as a surprise to himself.

“I honestly don’t know,” Castilleja said of where his versatility comes from. “I just do what coach tells me to do and I just feel like I can do anything.”

And while it’s a bit of a surprise to the senior, Thomas feels that it all comes from the senior’s work ethic that has been consistent the last three seasons.

“He just does everything hard,” Thomas said. “If there’s a play to be made, he’s going to try and go make it. And let’s just say he bobbles the ball, he’s going to pick the ball back up and throw it as hard as he can across the diamond and it’s going to be pretty impressive 'cause a lot of times he can make up for that with his arm strength and gets people out.

“There are times when we’re winning games 9, 10, to nothing and there’s a routine ground ball up the middle and he just throws it 84 mph across the diamond. It’s pretty fun to watch. It’s like you didn’t have to do that but he doesn’t know any different. Throw the ball as hard as you can, get the guy out, hit him in the chest and move on to the next play kind of thing.”

In his final season as a Mustang, Castilleja has continued to be a steady presence for the team. At the plate, he has a .417 batting average. On the mound, he has a 9-0 record with six saves.

One of Thomas’ favorite stats is Castilleja's use of his curveball. The head coach likes to challenge him to only use that pitch and see how many outs he can get.

“I think two years ago we had an inning where it was alright, we threw nine curveballs in a row,” Thomas said. “Struck two guys out, the last guy got the third in play. We almost had a perfect inning where with all nine strikes.”

While stupefying batters with that curveball for the last two years, Castilleja had to figure things out in his first real season on varsity.

The pitcher had his freshman year cut short because of COVID-19 shutting everything down. He barely has memories of his freshman season outside of a few varsity practices.

So coming into his true first year on the team as a sophomore, he was ready to reclaim what he had lost.

"It was fun,” Castilleja said. “It made me realize what I missed. My sophomore year, we were really good. We were spanking teams left and right and I was thinking back to my freshman year like [we] could have had the same thing my freshman year.”

Castilleja was a big part of that success as the team’s No. 3 pitcher on staff. He might have started out as a somewhat unknown to other teams but began making his name known with his play as Thomas remembers him stepping up against Crawford early on.

“We win 18-0, [he] absolutely shuts them down,” Thomas said. “I think he had like 12 [strikeouts] that night. The coach there was super surprised and then the next time the poll’s came out, it was the first time that Mumford had ever been ranked.”

While he’s had a lot of individual success over the last three years, including last year’s dramatic big-time triple against Refugio in the regional semifinals to lead Mumford to victory, it’s all about the team for the senior.

“Probably my coach and my team,” Castilleja said of who’s helped him the most in high school. “When I’m not doing too good, I sometimes get in my head and they usually tell me to calm down and do you.”

The Mustangs will hope he can keep the all-around success going in this week's regional semifinals. Third-ranked Mumford (29-3-1) opens up a best-of-3 series against top-ranked Shiner (27-5-1) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at La Grange High School.

The second game of the series will be on Saturday at 4 p.m. If a third game is needed, it would take place following the conclusion of the second game. The series is a rematch from last year as the two teams met in the regional final with Shiner winning two hard-fought games.

CASTILLEJA UP CLOSE

• Favorite teacher: Rynida Ely (English)

• Song you have on repeat: "No Role Modelz" by J. Cole

• Best nickname on the team: Santana "Batman" Alvarado.

• Favorite restaurant: Wings N' More

• Favorite pitch: Curveball.

• Best High School memory: The game-winning hit against Refugio in the regional semifinals last year.