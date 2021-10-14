 Skip to main content
Mumford sweeps team titles at District 26-2A cross country meet
Mumford sweeps team titles at District 26-2A cross country meet

CALDWELL — The Mumford boys and girls cross country teams swept the team titles at the District 26-2A cross country meet Thursday at Davidson Creek Park. Burton took second in both races to advance to regionals with the Mustangs.

Mumford’s Edgar Fernandez won the boys individual title followed by teammates Jacob Pemberton (second), Bryson Rodriguez (fourth), Juan Cruz (sixth) and Henry Ma (seventh). Iola’s Conner Evans (third) and Matt Para (eighth) also qualified for regionals along with Snook’s Tristan Yen (fifth) and Somerville’s Javen Henderson (10th). Colton Broesche led Burton with a ninth-place finish.

Iola’s Lindsey Gooch won the girls race, while Normangee’s Cassidy Bilsing (second), Somerville’s Destiny Vela (third) and Ra’maya Carter (seventh) and Snook’s Paola Arrendondo-Nino (10th) also advanced to regionals.

Mumford’s Aneise Welch-Pierce finished fifth, Valeria Vega sixth and Elizabeth Sealey ninth to lead the Lady Mustangs to the team title, while Burton’s Peyton Sigsbee placed fourth and Victoria Weisepape eighth.

Mumford also won the JV boys race, while Burton won the JV girls and both junior high boys and girls races.

