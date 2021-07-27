Mumford’s Jonathan Falcon earns second-team all-state baseball honors

Mumford junior pitcher Jonathan Falcon earned second-team honors on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state baseball team. Normangee senior first baseman Mason Hardy was a third-team pick.
Falcon went 11-0 with an 0.75 earned run average. The District 26-2A co-most valuable player helped Mumford go 26-3. Falcon also earned honorable mention at catcher. He batted .400 with 42 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.
Hardy batted .514 with 16 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Mumford freshman pitcher Damian Castorena (10-1, 1.71 ERA) and sophomore second baseman Chris Castilleja (.432 BA, 39 RBIs), Centerville senior pitcher Brant Roberts (8-0, 1.27 ERA) and sophomore outfielder Cameron Pate (.426 BA, 27 RBIs) and Normangee junior shortstop Logan Luna (.506 BA, 23 RBIs) each earned honorable mention.
First team
Pitchers — Dayton Dewberry, Garrison, sr.; Harley Patterson, New Deal, jr.; (tie) Ryan Peterson, Shiner, soph.; Cy Belcher, Windthorst, sr.
Relief pitcher — Jonathan Wheeler, Muenster, sr.
Catcher — Noah Rodriguez, New Deal, jr.
First baseman — Kyler Reed, New Deal, sr.
Second baseman — Tanner Seeley, New Deal, sr.
Shortstop — Luke Williams, Thrall, sr.
Third baseman — Garrett Bright, Cayuga, sr.
Outfielders — John Youens, Bosqueville, soph.; Trenton Chenard, Weimar, sr.; Austin Alexander, Martin’s Mill, jr.
Designated hitter — Trevor Miller, Anson, jr.
Player of the year — (tie) Youens, Bosqueville; Reed, New Deal
Coach of the year — Jason Ybarra, New Deal
Second team
Pitchers — Zach Conde, Hawkins, sr.; Jacob Davilla, Bosqueville, sr.; Jonathan Falcon, Mumford, jr.
Relief pitcher — Brady Henke, Weimar, soph.
Catcher — William Rauch, Smyer, sr.
First baseman — Ethan Belcher, Windthorst, sr.
Second baseman — Kade Bruce, Crawford, soph.
Shortstop — Cade Boyer, Johnson City, jr.
Third baseman — Camden Hill, Bosqueville, jr.
Outfielders — Chase Weaver, Hamilton, soph.; Jeramy Torres, Hawkins, jr.; (tie) Jacob Hofauer, Falls City, sr.; and Deuce Garrett, Cushing, sr.
Designated hitter — Julian Ortiz, Premont, fr.
Third team
Pitchers — Ty Winkenwerder, Shiner, sr.; Matthew Randall, Alto, sr.; and Tyler Spivey, Garrison, sr.
Relief pitcher — Kyler Reed, New Deal, sr.
Catcher — (tie) Bode Stewart, New Home, sr.; Noah Pena, Bosqueville, jr.
First baseman — Mason Hardy, Normangee, sr.
Second baseman — (tie) Trey Lopez, De Leon, jr.; Tryton Kruse, Garrison, soph.
Shortstop — Jordan Kelley, Refugio, jr.
Third baseman — (tie) Carter Hooser, Crawford, sr.; Jared Shimek, Shiner, sr.
Outfielders — Garrett Pearson, Crawford, sr.; Lane Powledge, De Leon, sr.; (tie) Carter Pursley, Alto, soph.; Ayden Tomasek, Holland, sr.
Designated hitter — Jadan Henry, Cayuga, jr.
Honorable mention
Pitchers — Isaac Brann, Anson, sr.; Colby Brown, Mason, sr.; Damian Castorena, Mumford, fr.; Logan Davis, Thorndale, jr.; Newt Eaheart, Harper, sr.; Cooper Ewing, Valley Mills, jr.; Brayden Fuentes, McCamey, sr.; Ayden Gates, Falls City, soph.; Jordan Kelley, Refugio, jr.; Gabe LeBlanc, Cushing, sr.; Trevor Miller, Anson, jr.; Lane Powledge, De Leon, sr.; Brant Roberts, Centerville, sr.; John Youens, Bosqueville, soph.; Chase Weaver, Hamilton, soph.; Luke Williams, Thrall, sr.; Kyle Wolf, Windthorst, sr.
Catchers — Jaxton Barrett, Archer City, sr.; Daxton Etheredge, Beckville, soph.; Jonathan Falcon, Mumford, jr.; Taylor Hervey, Bland, sr.; Creighton Killian, Wellington, jr.; Ivan Rubio, McCamey, sr.; Brodie Salas, Thrall, jr.; Cash Shows, Shiner, sr.; Carter Smith, Union Grove, jr.; Isaack Weatherford, Alto, sr.
First basemen — Bryson Beran, Thorndale, jr.; Ethan Buchanan, Smyer, sr.; Cannon Cowan, Union Grove, sr.; Jackson Davis, Harper, soph.; Jagger Fishbeck, Weimar, jr.; Gabe LeBlanc, Cushing, sr.; Haden McBroom, Cayuga, sr.; Carter Murray, Lovelady, sr.; Ty Winkenwerder, Shiner, sr.
Second basemen — Chris Castilleja, Mumford, soph.; Cody McBee, Mason, sr.; Tanner Merenda, Crawford, sr.; Johnny Soto, Alto, sr.
Shortstops — Tristan Adkisson, Garrison, sr.; Cy Belcher, Windthorst, sr.; Zach Blizel, New Home, jr.; Cash Bolgiano, Crawford, fr.; Ethan Botts, Holland, sr.; Dalton Brown, Harper, sr.; Cooper Ewing, Valley Mills, jr.; Tyler Bryan, Beckville, jr.; Nicholas Carrasco, New Deal, sr.; Zach Conde, Hawkins, sr.; Brayden Fuentes, McCamey, sr.; Brady Henke, Weimar, soph.; Hunter Henexson, Bosqueville, sr.; Logan Luna, Normangee, jr.; Ethan Ramirez, Smyer, sr.; Jonathan Wheeler, Muenster, sr.
Third basemen — Trent Anderle, Muenster, sr.; Colby Bailey, Hamilton, sr.; Ethan Crawford, Harper, sr.; Colby Davidson, Beckville, soph.; Logan Davis, Thorndale, jr.; Hudson Ervin, Weimar, soph.; Tryston Harding, Windthorst, sr.; Britt King, Garrison, jr.; Cody Watson, Alto, sr.
Outfielders Jordan Aubrey, New Deal, jr.; Breck Chambers, Crawford, soph.; Dayton Dewberry, Garrison, sr.; Jackson Duplichain, Alto, soph.; Cameron Pate, Centerville, soph.; Riley Pippin, Anson, jr.; Luke Shaffer, Falls City, jr.; Alex Vitolas, New Home, jr.
Designated hitter — Ryan Peterson, Shiner, soph.