Mumford’s Jonathan Falcon earns second-team all-state baseball honors

Mumford junior pitcher Jonathan Falcon earned second-team honors on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state baseball team. Normangee senior first baseman Mason Hardy was a third-team pick.

Falcon went 11-0 with an 0.75 earned run average. The District 26-2A co-most valuable player helped Mumford go 26-3. Falcon also earned honorable mention at catcher. He batted .400 with 42 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.

Hardy batted .514 with 16 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

Mumford freshman pitcher Damian Castorena (10-1, 1.71 ERA) and sophomore second baseman Chris Castilleja (.432 BA, 39 RBIs), Centerville senior pitcher Brant Roberts (8-0, 1.27 ERA) and sophomore outfielder Cameron Pate (.426 BA, 27 RBIs) and Normangee junior shortstop Logan Luna (.506 BA, 23 RBIs) each earned honorable mention.

TSWA Class 2A All-State Baseball Team

First team

Pitchers — Dayton Dewberry, Garrison, sr.; Harley Patterson, New Deal, jr.; (tie) Ryan Peterson, Shiner, soph.; Cy Belcher, Windthorst, sr.

Relief pitcher — Jonathan Wheeler, Muenster, sr.