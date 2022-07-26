Mumford’s Falcon, Castilleja, Centerville’s Hill earn all-state baseball honors

Mumford senior second baseman Jonathan Falcon, who led the Mustangs to the regional championship game, made the second team on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state baseball team.

Mumford junior pitcher Chris Castilleja and Centerville senior third baseman Sully Hill also made the third team.

Falcon batted .405 with 24 runs batted in and 16 stolen bases for the 20-9 Mustangs, who lost to top-ranked Shiner in the Region IV title series. Castilleja went 8-1 with a 1.21 earned run average. Hill batted .380 with 43 RBIs for the 28-6 Tigers, who lost to Garrison in the Region III title series.

Mumford sophomore pitcher Damian Castorena (8-2, 2.15 ERA) and sophomore third baseman Joseph Flores (.436, 25 RBIs) and Centerville junior outfielder Cameron Pate (.410, 30 RBIs) also earned honorable mention.

Shiner’s Ryan Peterson was the player of the year. He went 14-0 with an 0.53 earned run average and 151 strikeouts in 79 innings. The junior also batted .541 with 38 RBIs, 65 runs and 38 stolen bases for the state runners-up.