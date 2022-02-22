Mumford runs past Deweyville; Snook beats Sabine Pass

Desmond Gamble scored 18 points to lead fifth-ranked Mumford to an 85-44 Class 2A boys bi-district basketball victory over Deweyville on Monday night.

Peyton Woods added 11 points and the Mustangs received 10 each from Ruben Sustaita, Anthony Fernandez 10 and Caleb Evans. Bryson Rodriguez had nine rebounds and Woods had four assists.

Mumford (27-7), which gave head coach Aubrey King his 50th career victory, will play the Schulenburg-Thorndale winner in area.

Mumford 85, Deweyville 44

MUMFORD (27-7) – Peyton Woods 11, Bryson Rodriguez 7, Leanthony Dykes 8, Desmond Gamble 18, Ruben Sustaita 10, Henry Jones 9, Anthony Fernandez 10 Juan Cruz 2, Caleb Evans 10

DEWEYVILLE (4-13) – Hunter Hoffman 6, Aaron Hyatt 11, Nathan Berry 2, River Berry 2, Bryan Bland 12, Shawn Dreyer 2, Kyler Greene 5, DJ Kelly 4

Deweyville;10;13;6;15;—;44

Mumford;22;26;22;15;–;85

Snook advances: Snook’s Sam Smitherman scored 13 points to lead the Bluejays to a 43-38 Class 2A bi-district boys basketball victory over Sabine Pass on Monday. Other Snook scorers were Justin Hruska 7, Tavarean Grimes 7, Josh Green 7, Lance Lara 4, Dalvon Workman 3, Brett Withem 2.