Mumford pitcher, second baseman Jonathan Falcon better than ever in senior season

At the beginning of this school year, Mumford’s Jonathan Falcon wasn’t sure how his final season with the Mustang baseball team would go.

The senior suffered a partial tear to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the elbow on his throwing arm in August, an injury that often requires Tommy John surgery. Falcon, who is also a second baseman, was coming off a perfect season on the mound with a 11-0 record and 69 strikeouts.

“It’s been tough,” Falcon said of the past year. “Late summer, [I] come in, can’t throw, can’t really do much ... but rehab and just taking it slow, getting back into throwing each day with a couple throws, a couple throws, then getting further in distance and then finally being able to cut it loose a little bit.”

Fortunately for Falcon, the UCL tear didn’t require surgery, and he instead went through months of rehabilitation with the goal of returning to the mound before his senior season ended. Since October, he’s improved from throwing a couple of times a day to getting his arm strength back up to pitch in games. He eventually came in to pitch for an inning against Burton during district play.

“Typically it requires at least some sort of reattachment or actual Tommy John [surgery],” Mumford head coach Aaron Thomas said. “With his senior year, there was a little bit of uncertainty in the air. He was able to just rehab it, and the physical therapists were pretty amazed that he didn’t need surgery. He came back, and he’s pretty strong.”

Falcon made his first start of the season in a crucial Game 3 against Flatonia in the regional quarterfinals last weekend.

“Coach asked me before round three, ‘Are you ready to pitch? Do you want to start or come in or close?’” Falcon said. “I was like, ‘I’m ready for anything.’”

Falcon showed it against Flatonia, lasting 5 2/3 innings with an effective offspeed pitch, Thomas said.

“The best thing about him, especially last year, was he got really good command of [his pitches],” Thomas said. “We could throw inside and outside. We didn’t have very many walks. We struck out eight guys to one walk, and that’s a pretty important thing, especially at our level.”

Falcon has always been a well-rounded player for the Mustangs. He earned the District 26-2A’s newcomer of the year award as a freshman and was named co-MVP last year. This year, he’s taken advantage of being moved down the batting order to the No. 4 spot and has a .423 batting average with 24 RBIs.

“It actually helped me out a lot,” Falcon said. “I got to see some better pitches. It gives you a lot of chances to drive in runs, just do some damage to another team.”

Falcon and Mumford (19-7) will face Refugio (16-5) in a one-game, winner-take-all Class 2A regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in La Grange. The winner will advance to face either top-ranked Shiner or Kenedy in the Region IV finals next week. It will be Mumford’s first appearance in the regional semifinals.

“It’s been a blast,” Falcon said of Mumford’s playoff run. “We’ve always talked about it since middle school. We’ve put in the work, and it’s paying off.”

Thomas says Falcon often sets the tone in practice with his work ethic. Falcon said he learned it from his father and admits he leads with his actions more than his words.

“He’s kind of a leader when it comes to showing people the way to work, specifically with just time spent in places he would be,” Thomas said. “They would lift in the morning. He’d stay in the afternoon, and just by doing that, he’d kind of have the same expectation for everybody else and kind of pushed that expectation towards the team. If he’s going to be there, and he’s kind of the biggest, strongest dude, then everybody else needs to be there or else.”

• NOTES — Falcon’s brother Cristian Falcon also plays for the Mustangs. “Always fun, frustrating sometimes,” Jonathan Falcon joked about playing with his brother. “He’s definitely improved this season.” ... Thomas said Refugio pitcher Jordan Kelley will be tough for Mumford’s hitters to solve Saturday. “They don’t make a ton of mistakes behind Kelley when he’s pitching, and that probably has to do with the fact that a lot of balls get weakly hit, so they’re able to make those plays,” Thomas said. “But if you look back over the years in the playoffs, you always see Refugio. ... They know how to win in the playoffs and how to win at the right time.”

