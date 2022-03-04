Mumford, Milano boys basketball teams advance to Class 2A Region IV championship

SAN MARCOS — The free-throw line has caused the fifth-ranked Mumford boys basketball team turmoil all season, but on Friday night it was their saving grace.
The Mustangs went 6 of 8 at the charity strip in overtime to grab a 57-54 win over Freer at Rattler Gym in the Class 2A Region IV semifinals. Mumford advances to the regional championship game to face No. 24 Milano (22-14) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“That was the most intense game I’ve ever coached,” Mustang head coach and alum Aubrie King said. “I’ve played in some big ones, but that was beyond.”
Mumford fans were gearing up for a celebration as the Mustangs (29-7) led 51-48 with 22.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. But what looked to be a safe enough lead quickly became null when Freer’s Jayden Uribe knocked in a 3-pointer from the right corner to tie the game at 51 with 0.1 seconds left, forcing the game to overtime.
“Obviously we tried to limit them from the 3-point line,” King said. “We did it better at times than others, but I’m just happy we won the game.”
Neither team scored in OT until the final minute as both teams struggled to get their shots in. Mumford went 0 for 5 from the field, while Freer (13-4) went 1 for 7 with its only points coming on a 3 from Uribe moments before he fouled out with 30 seconds left in the extra period.
After Uribe’s basket gave Free a 54-52 lead, Mumford had a nearly perfect performance at the free-throw line, going 5 for 6 to take up the final 25 seconds and secure the win.
“It’s strange. It’s something we’ve struggled with all season is making free throws,” King said. “We’re a good 3-point shooting team. We shoot well from the field, but there is something about free throws. ... [We] stepped up and made shots when we needed to, and I’m proud of them.”
Mumford made just 5 of 14 free throws during regulation, finding most of its success in the paint despite constant pressure from the Buckaroos. The Mustangs took a 27-25 lead into halftime with a 16-13 advantage in rebounds that helped make up for hitting just 10 of 25 from the field in the opening half.
“I never fell like we psych ourselves out by missing shots,” King said. “It’s just a matter of giving it enough time for the numbers to roll back around. Law of averages is something I believe in.”
The numbers did come back in Mumford’s favor, but it took time. Freer outscored the Mustangs 13-8 in the third quarter with a momentum-swinging 6-2 run that lasted three minutes and gave the Buckaroos a 38-35 lead heading into the fourth.
“They’re a good team, and they play as hard and as fast as any team we’ve played this year,” King said.
Mumford fired back with its best quarter of the night. The Mustangs took a 44-38 lead early in the fourth on a 9-0 run that included back-to-back 3s from Ruben Sustaita. Mumford had another big run late in the quarter to take its biggest lead at 50-43 before Freer made its comeback to force overtime.
Desmond Gamble, Edgar Fernandez and Bryson Rodriguez all contributed during the run, which King said speaks to the wide range of talent on his team. Sustaita led the crew, finishing with 15 points, followed by Gamble with 13 and Rodriguez with 11.
“I’ve got a team full of tough guys,” King said. “I don’t have one or two players that are really good and then there’s a big dropoff. I’ve got eight guys that I feel comfortable with.”
The Mustangs will lean on those players once again Saturday as they face King’s hometown of Milano.
“I’ve seen them play a couple times,” he said. “They’re right down the road. My mother is the athletic director. I lived there for 20 years. My dad coached there, so we have some deep roots in Milano. They’re really good too. They have five or six guys that can make open shots.”
EAGLES SOAR INTO FINALS
Milano had to fight off a physical Falls City squad, but the early work paid off as the 24th-ranked Eagles cruised to a 57-26 victory over the Beavers.
“They were making it physical,” Milano head coach Lee Essman Jr. said. “Those guys are strong, big ... we had a hard time. We struggle against guys like that.”
Milano found success on the perimeter, making seven 3-pointers in the first half — three from leading scorer Jayce Todd — to take a 26-16 lead into halftime.
From there, the Eagles remained in control. Todd scored 14 points in the second half, going 4 of 7 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Todd had the crowd on its feet with a dunk to give Milano a 44-26 lead with 4:55 left. The Eagles finished with a 13-0 run to secure the victory.
“Right now all that matters is you win,” Essman said. “It doesn’t matter what it looks like. It doesn’t matter if it’s by one point or 80 points. You just have to win.”
Milano will have another uphill battle against Mumford in the regional final. Essman compared the Mustangs to Flatonia, which Milano beat 53-49 in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday. King was an assistant at Flatonia before getting hired at Mumford.
“At least we’ve seen that and know what to expect,” Essman said. “Same coaching tree right there.”
Milano 57, Falls City 26
MILANO (22-14) — Jayce Todd 26, Weston Avrett 10, Patrick Saucedo 10, Bryson Richards 6, Gael Alcala 3, Ethan Gordon 2.
FALLS CITY (11-5) — Cody Arrisola 9, Jaxson Pipes 6, Luke Shaffer 6, Wesley Molina 2, Brandon Moczygemba 2, Grant Jendrusch 1.
Milano;14;12;12;19;—;57
Falls City;6;10;5;5;—;26
Mumford 57, Freer 54 (OT)
MUMFORD (29-7) — Ruben Sustaita 15, Desmond Gamble 13, Bryson Rodriguez 11, LeAnthony Dykes Jr. 8, Edgar Fernandez 6, Henry Jones III 4.
FREER (13-4) — Elliot Ramirez 30, Jayden Uribe 11, Jose Aguillon 6, Austin Utley 3, Jonathan Hassete 2, Nash McQuage 2.
Mumford;11;16;8;16;6;—;57
Freer;11;14;13;13;3;—;54
Next: Milano vs. Mumford, Class 2A Region IV finals, San Marcos, 2 p.m. Saturday