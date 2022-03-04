Mumford, Milano boys basketball teams advance to Class 2A Region IV championship

SAN MARCOS — The free-throw line has caused the fifth-ranked Mumford boys basketball team turmoil all season, but on Friday night it was their saving grace.

The Mustangs went 6 of 8 at the charity strip in overtime to grab a 57-54 win over Freer at Rattler Gym in the Class 2A Region IV semifinals. Mumford advances to the regional championship game to face No. 24 Milano (22-14) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“That was the most intense game I’ve ever coached,” Mustang head coach and alum Aubrie King said. “I’ve played in some big ones, but that was beyond.”

Mumford fans were gearing up for a celebration as the Mustangs (29-7) led 51-48 with 22.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. But what looked to be a safe enough lead quickly became null when Freer’s Jayden Uribe knocked in a 3-pointer from the right corner to tie the game at 51 with 0.1 seconds left, forcing the game to overtime.

“Obviously we tried to limit them from the 3-point line,” King said. “We did it better at times than others, but I’m just happy we won the game.”