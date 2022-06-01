Mumford loses close one in Game 1 against Shiner

LA GRANGE — Shiner’s Keenan Hailey had one thought on his mind when he came to the plate to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning.

Hailey, a freshman, was not going to let a hittable pitch go by him.

“I got a good inside pitch, and I told myself, ‘I’m going up there and hit the first pitch I get,’ and that’s what I did,” Hailey said. “I got me a double.”

Hailey moved to third on a groundout by A.J. Patek and scored on a sacrifice fly by Bryce Nerada to give the Comanches a 1-0 win over Mumford in Game 1 of their best-of-3 Class 2A regional final baseball series Wednesday night at La Grange High School.

Shiner improved to 32-0 and will attempt to wrap up the series when the teams return to La Grange for Game 2 at 7 p.m. Thursday. If the Mustangs (20-8) win, Game 3 will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at the same field.

“Anytime you’re at this point in the playoffs and you have a good team like Mumford, it comes down to getting the clutch hit,” Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker said. “We talked about it all week. We knew we may not get many, so when you get an opportunity, you’ve got to take advantage of them.”

The game was a pitchers’ duel between Shiner’s Ryan Peterson and Mumford’s Chris Castilleja.

Peterson overcame a difficult start and yielded two hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts.

“I just wanted to come back and try to throw strikes and make it work,” said Peterson, who received a mound visit from Boedeker after surrendering a walk and a single to the first two batters in the second inning. “He told me to just relax and trust my mechanics and hit my spots and get it where it needs to be.”

The Mustangs left four runners on base in the first three innings before Peterson retired the final 15 batters in order.

“A one-run game is about all you can hope for against those guys,” Mumford coach Aaron Thomas said. “Peterson threw the ball extremely well once he got in a groove. I thought he was missing a little bit. He started to get some calls later in the game. He got it going, and that made it tough on us.”

Shiner had five hits but struck out eight times against Castilleja. The Comanches left the bases loaded in the second and had runners on base in every inning but the third and fifth.

“We left too many guys on base,” Boedeker said. “We had an opportunity early several times in the game. We finally got the big hit there in the sixth. We did a great job of moving him over and getting him in and playing fundamental baseball.”

Thomas had originally flipped to play a one-game series but is thankful to be playing again Thursday.

“I’m glad we lost the flip,” he said. “I told them it’s time to flush that. If you had told me that we had an opportunity against possibly the best pitcher in 2A baseball, when it’s a 1-0 game and we had runners at second in the first inning and one of our better batters up, and runners at second and third the next inning with one out, then we had a runner at third with two outs ... we’ve got to find a way to get the job done, especially against a pitcher of that caliber.”

Shiner is a win away from back-to-back state tournament appearances.

“They competed very well against Refugio, so we had to come out and play to the best of our ability,” Hailey said. “We know tomorrow that every hit will be a big one.”

Shiner 1, Mumford 0

Mumford;000;000;0;—;0;2;0

Shiner;000;001;x;—;1;5;0

W — Ryan Peterson. L — Chris Castilleja.

Highlights: MUMFORD — Castilleja 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 HP, 8 K; JaCoryan Seymore 1-for-3, SB. SHINER — Peterson 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 K, 1-for-3; Keenan Hailey 1-for-3, 2B, R; Bryce Nerada 1-for-2, RBI; Carson Schuette 2-for-3, 2B.

Records: Mumford 20-8; Shiner 32-0.