Mumford boys basketball team tops Milano to advance to Class 2A state semifinals

SAN MARCOS — As soon as the ball left Ruben Sustaita’s hands, a trip to the Alamodome became a reality for the Mumford boys basketball team.
The senior knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the fifth-ranked Mustangs (31-7) the lead and momentum they needed to clinch a 50-45 victory over 24th-ranked Milano in the Class 2A Region IV championship game Saturday afternoon at Rattler Gym.
Sustaita’s game-defining shot came nearly a minute after Milano’s Jayce Todd tied the game at 45 with a 3-pointer. Todd’s 3 with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left was a crowd-pleaser for the Eagle faithful since Milano’s only other points of the period had come on a layup and from the free-throw line (4 for 8).
But Sustaita topped Todd’s trey with the biggest shot of the game.
“I was like, ‘This is my time. I know it’s coming,’” said Sustaita, who was one of four players to make a 3 in the period. “When I put it [up] I knew it was going in, and right there I knew we had it.”
Milano (22-15) had multiple chances to score in the final minute of play, but Mumford’s defense held strong, and Desmond Gamble went 2 for 3 at the foul line to secure the victory.
“I always have faith in Ruben,” Mumford head coach Aubrie King said. “I played with his brother in high school, and he’s the same way. If you need a big shot to be made, you got to have Ruben Sustaita on the floor.”
Milano head coach Lee Essman Jr. applauded Mumford’s pressure defense for making the ultimate difference.
“I can’t simulate that defense in practice, obviously,” he said. “You can’t simulate that. They hit shots at the end, and we got out of the flow of what we were trying to do.”
The Mustangs advance to the 2A state semifinals and will face 10th-ranked LaPoynor (33-6) on Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio at either 8:30 or 10 a.m. LaPoynor beat No. 18 Beckville 76-71 in the Region III final Saturday.
It will be Mumford’s first state appearance since the Mustangs won the Class A Division I crown in 2014 with King on the floor.
“This is pretty full circle for me,” King said of returning to state as a coach. “I’m really happy, but this isn’t about me — it’s about our kids. They had a goal this year to make the regional tournament, and then from there it’s a toss up. It’s anybody’s game. We’re fortunate to be the last one’s on top.”
The Mustangs weren’t always on top Saturday and had to fight off a scrappy Milano squad that led 10-8 on back-to-back three-point plays from Todd to end the first quarter. The Eagles then extended their lead to 18-8 on a putback and two straights 3s with 5:30 left in the first half.
While Mumford pressed, Milano crashed the boards to maintain its early momentum, outrebounding Mumford 16-8 in the first half.
“[Milano] rebounded really well,” King said. “We tried not to rebound as much as possible. We tried to keep them from crossing half court. It kind of wore us down. We gave them some stuff in transition.”
But Mumford rallied with a 16-6 run to tie the game at 24 by halftime. Sustaita drained a 3-pointer during the stretch.
“I thought we were evenly matched,” Essman Jr. said. “We wanted to pound the ball inside, and I don’t think we did it enough. It is what it is. We had a great season, and who expected us to be here?”
The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair as both teams found success around the perimeter. The Mustangs tied the game at 32 on a basket from LeAnthony Dykes and a layup by Henry Jones III then took a small lead, but Mykal Huston later tied the game at 36 with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter.
“They have some really good shooters,” King said of Milano. “We told [our players] before the game they’re going to go on runs. They’re going to make shots ... and we’ve just got to stick with it.”
Gamble led Mumford’s balanced scoring with 13 points. Sustaita had 12, Rodriguez 10 and Juan Cruz six.
“It seems unreal,” Sustaita said of going to state. “Our team that we have right now ... we’ve been through a lot this year, and we’re going to state next week. We’ll be in San Antonio next weekend.”
Mumford 50, Milano 45
MILANO (22-15) — Jayce Todd 21, Ethan Gordon 8, Bryson Richards 5, Mykal Hutson 5, Weston Avrett 4, Layne Telg 3.
MUMFORD (31-7) — Desmond Gamble 13, Ruben Sustaita 12, Bryson Rodriguez 10, Juan Cruz 6, LeAnthony Dykes 4, Edgar Fernandez 3, Henry Jones III 2.
Milano;10;14;12;9;—;45
Mumford;8;16;12;14;—;50
Next: No. 5 Mumford vs. No. 10 LaPoynor, 2A state semifinals, Alamodome, San Antonio, 8:30 or 10 a.m. Friday (TBA)