Mumford boys basketball team tops Milano to advance to Class 2A state semifinals

SAN MARCOS — As soon as the ball left Ruben Sustaita’s hands, a trip to the Alamodome became a reality for the Mumford boys basketball team.

The senior knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the fifth-ranked Mustangs (31-7) the lead and momentum they needed to clinch a 50-45 victory over 24th-ranked Milano in the Class 2A Region IV championship game Saturday afternoon at Rattler Gym.

Sustaita’s game-defining shot came nearly a minute after Milano’s Jayce Todd tied the game at 45 with a 3-pointer. Todd’s 3 with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left was a crowd-pleaser for the Eagle faithful since Milano’s only other points of the period had come on a layup and from the free-throw line (4 for 8).

But Sustaita topped Todd’s trey with the biggest shot of the game.

“I was like, ‘This is my time. I know it’s coming,’” said Sustaita, who was one of four players to make a 3 in the period. “When I put it [up] I knew it was going in, and right there I knew we had it.”

Milano (22-15) had multiple chances to score in the final minute of play, but Mumford’s defense held strong, and Desmond Gamble went 2 for 3 at the foul line to secure the victory.