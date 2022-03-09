Mumford boys basketball team preps for first state tournament since 2014

The fifth-ranked Mumford boys basketball team has seen the score “64-63” written in permanent ink on the locker room whiteboard everyday since losing to Hull-Daisetta in last year’s regional quarterfinals.

Almost exactly a year later, the Mustangs are turning those lemons into lemonade as they prepare for their first state appearance since 2014 against top-ranked Lipan (38-0) at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the Class 2A state semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“This was a goal at the beginning of the year. We’re not some Cinderella story,” Mumford head coach Aubrie King said. “We’re 31-7. We’re not some team that got hot and got lucky. We’re talented, but this is definitely beyond my expectations.”

Mumford’s (31-7) road to redemption started with a stiff nondistrict schedule that had the Mustangs playing teams with more size and bigger rosters as they emphasized competing on the road.

“I don’t know that we played three or four other 2A schools in preseason, and the ones that we did were quality,” King said.

The Mustangs went 7-5 during that stretch, not including tournaments, and the biggest losing margin was against 3A’s Franklin 42-34. Of the five teams Mumford lost to, three made it past the first round of the playoffs — No. 14 Franklin (regional semifinals), No. 5 Dime Box (area) and No. 2 Calvert, which will compete in the Class A state semifinals on Thursday.

“The habits that you build earlier in the year are the ones that end up showing up at the end of games,” King said. “That was something that was really important for us.”

The early work helped Mumford cruise through District 26-2A play, going undefeated in league play for the first time since 2016-17 at 10-0 while outscoring opponents 694-420.

“The game kind of slowed down for my guys,” King said. “I think the size disadvantage that we have in a lot of games where we’re on the smaller end kind of disappears when you’re playing teams your size. I was happy with the way we played in district.”

King said the Mustangs’ biggest improvement this season was learning how to finish games. It became a focal point in the offseason after they lost a 17-point lead in last season’s 64-63 loss to Hull-Daisetta, and the hard work showed this season. Mumford’s previous three playoff games were separated by no more than seven points with the final two wins against Freer 54-51 in overtime and No. 24 Milano 50-45 going until the final buzzer.

“It’s not a coincidence that we won all three of them,” King said, adding that he has multiple players who can score and defend. “It’s the things that we’re doing. It’s the kids understanding that we had issues last year with how we finished games and our execution and things that we worked on a bunch and that we improved on. If I look back a couple months after this weekend is over, that’s going to be what defines our season.”

The Mustangs will need to dig deep again Friday against Lipan, which has been ranked all season and went undefeated in 11-2A. The Indians continued their dominance in the playoffs, outscoring opponents 157-92 in their last three games with wins over No. 16 Italy 47-31, Sulphur Springs North Hopkins 52-29 and Celeste 58-32.

“They’re not huge, but they play the best quality of that style of basketball that I’ve seen of a team,” King said. “They’re not going to press and speed the game up a lot. They’re comfortable playing low scoring games, but they sit down and they defend and they make everything tough on you.”

It will be King and Mumford’s first time playing at the Alamodome since the state tournament was moved from Austin.

“It doesn’t happen for many people,” King said. “But also we got to make sure that at some point we get the stars out of our eyes and are ready to play a game on Friday.”

• NOTES — King’s dad Alvie is a former head basketball coach at Milano and an assistant at Mumford when King was a player. His mother Wendy King is the athletics director at Milano. “I came in to a pretty good situation and a lot of young coaches don’t,” King said of his first two years at Mumford. “I had a team full of talented players and a community that supported me and administration that supports basketball with kids that were hungry and ready to be coached and ready to be put in a position to win basketball games.”... King said this season has reminded him of Mumford’s 2011-12 team, which made an appearance in the state championship game with a young roster. “We were the most talented teams. We were supposed to win games. We were reaching expectations,” King said. “In my opinion for this group, we’ve exceeded expectations. That’s the thing that is special for me being the coach of this group.” ... Lipan has had recent success at the state tournament, winning back-to-back Class A titles in 2017 and 2018.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.