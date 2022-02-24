 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mumford boys basketball team cruises into regional quarterfinals
Mumford boys basketball team cruises into regional quarterfinals

TAYLOR — Mumford’s Leanthony Dykes scored a game-high 22 points, and the Mustangs used a big third quarter to beat Schulenburg 73-59 in the Class 2A area boys basketball playoffs Thursday.

Down 31-29 at halftime, Mumford (28-7) stormed into the lead in the third quarter, outscoring Schulenburg (14-12) 23-10 in the period.

The Mustangs advance to face either Hearne or Somerville in the regional quarterfinals next week.

Mumford 73, Schulenburg 59

in Taylor

MUMFORD (28-7) — Peyton Woods 2, Bryson Rodriguez 13, Leanthony Dykes 22, Desmond Gamble 5, Ruben Sustaita 15, Henry Jones 5, Edgar Fernandez 11.

SCHULENBURG (14-12) — Kenny King 17, Keisean Johnson 4, Tyler Ryba 3, Kaz mcBride 5, Emanuel Herrera 9, Rodney Walton 3, Keanu Anthony 2, Kael Baumgarten 6, Kenny Schramek 10.

Mumford 13 16 23 21 — 73

Schulenburg 13 18 10 18 — 59

Highlights: MUMFORD — Rodriguez 6 rebounds; Gamble 6 rebounds; Jones 3 steals.

Next: Mumford will play either Hearne or Somerville in the regional quarterfinals next week.

