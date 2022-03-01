Mumford beats Robertson County rival Hearne to reach regional tournament

The biggest winner in Robertson County on election night was the Mumford boys basketball team, which held on to beat rival Hearne 63-56 in Class 2A regional quarterfinal action at Viking Gym.
The fifth-ranked Mustangs (28-7) wore down the Eagles (15-14) with 3-pointers and finished them off with fastbreaks.
Mumford tied the game for the sixth and final time at 44 on Desmond Gamble’s 3-pointer with 1 minute, 34 seconds left in the third quarter. Fellow senior Bryson Rodriguez scored on a fastbreak to end the period and added two more driving layups in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter for a 50-45 lead. That forced Hearne to take a timeout.
The Eagles used muscle to cut into the lead as 6-foot-3, 250-pound Anthony Jackson Jr. scored off an offensive rebound. The defensive lineman in football, who signed with Stephen F. Austin, powered his way to three more buckets down the stretch, but Mumford answered every time.
Rodriguez added another fastbreak bucket and made two free throws when Hearne fouled him instead of allowing him to make another layup. Rodriguez capped a 10-point quarter with a 9-foot jumper with 3:20 left for a 61-54 lead. The agile Jackson answered with a nifty reverse, but the Eagles couldn’t get any closer. They had three turnovers in the final 90 seconds, helping Mumford run out the clock. Along with turnover problems, Hearne also missed 10 of 13 free throws.
“They made shots, and they made plays at crucial times, and we didn’t,” Hearne coach Travis Williams said. “They hit some big shots. A couple of times we didn’t get back defensively like we stressed.”
Hearne’s plan was to send players back to defend the wings every time it shot. Midway through the fourth quarter, those players were often trailing Rodriguez.
“We did it as first, but when fatigue set in, we didn’t do a very good job of it,” Williams said.
Hearne’s speed set the pace early, forcing five Mumford turnovers as the Eagles took a 19-9 lead. Junior guard Keyshawn Langham had seven points to complement three layups by Jackson.
The Mustangs closed the quarter with an 8-1 run in the final 56 seconds at the packed gym. Gamble and senior Ruben Sustaita hit 3-pointers, and Gamble scored on a driving layup at the buzzer. Hearne had held the ball for the last shot but missed and gave Mumford just enough time to go the length of the court.
The Eagles regained momentum behind Jackson in the second quarter, but Mumford cut down on its turnovers and closed the first half on a 9-0 run for a 36-31 lead. Hearne, which was hit with a technical foul during the spurt, didn’t score in the final 4:02.
Both teams had sluggish starts to the second half. Mumford missed its first six 3-pointers, helping Hearne regain its mojo. Eagle junior Jeremiah Gurode hit back-to-back buckets that spanned 91 seconds to give Hearne a 37-36 lead with 3:51 left in the third quarter. Rodriguez ended Mumford’s drought with a 3 to regain the lead at 39-37. Both offenses continued to struggle. Hearne forced six turnovers, but converted only one into points.
“We shot too many 3s in the third quarter,” Mumford coach Aubrie King said. “We got out on transition in the fourth quarter and got to the basket and got to the free-throw line. We were just tough. We gave up some points, but the guys kept battling.”
Rodriguez ended with 21 points. Gamble added 17 and Sustaita 12.
Jackson had 24 points and Gurode had 15. Jackson also had 16 rebounds.
“I thought rebounding would be the key, but they had a guy we’re not capable of blocking out,” King said.
Mumford did a better job of sagging on Jackson during the second half, stifling Hearne’s offense.
“We did what we call double-gap,” King said. “We stood in gaps and tried not to let them get the ball in the paint. That’s what was hurting us. We tried to keep everything in front of us and at least have a chance to get a rebound.”
Mumford advances to play Freer at 8 p.m. Friday at San Marcos High School in the semifinals of the Region IV tournament. The other semifinal at 6 p.m. will pit 24th-ranked Milano against Falls City.
In Tuesday’s other regional quarterfinals, Freer defeated 19th-ranked Lee Academy 62-59; Milano defeated seventh-ranked Flatonia 53-49; and Falls City beat Goldthwaite 44-28.
Mumford 63, Hearne 56
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
MUMFORD (28-7) — Bryson Rodriguez 9-18 2-2 4 1 21; LeAnthony Dykes 2-8 3-4 4 2 7; Desmond Gamble 6-11 2-4 8 2 17; Ruben Sustaita 4-7 0-0 4 2 12; Henry Jones III 1-2 0-0 1 2 2; Edgar Fernandez 0-1 0-0 2 1 0; Juan Cruz 1-3 1-2 2 1 4. TOTALS: 23-50 25 11 63.
HEARNE (15-14) — TJ Webster 1-5 0-0 2 1 3; Keyshawn Langham 3-7 0-1 1 3 7; Jabari Dunn 1-5 1-2 1 5 3; Dereion Mitchell 2-5 0-0 8 1 4; Jeremiah Gurode 6-14 0-5 6 4 15; Anthony Jackson Jr. 11-17 2-5 16 1 24. TOTALS: 24-53 3-13 34 15.
Hearne;20;11;13;12;—;56
Mumford;17;19;10;17;—;63
3-point shooting: Hearne 5-13; Mumford 9-26
Turnovers: 14 for 4 Mumford points; Mumford 10 for 8 Hearne points.
Milano 53, Flatonia 49
MILANO (21-14) — Layne Tieg 12, Weston Avrett 10, Gael Avala 3, Jayce Todd 15, Ethan Gordon 13.
FLATONIA (34-5) — Keyshaun Green 10, Duke Sodek 12, Dayton Cliff 6, Titan Targac 3, Angel Netro 1, Jayden Guyton 14, Alex Hernandez 3.
Halftime: Milano 35-29. 3-pointers: Gordon 3, Tieg 2, Todd 2, Alcala, Sodek 4, Cliff 2, Green, Targac.