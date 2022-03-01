Mumford beats Robertson County rival Hearne to reach regional tournament

Both teams had sluggish starts to the second half. Mumford missed its first six 3-pointers, helping Hearne regain its mojo. Eagle junior Jeremiah Gurode hit back-to-back buckets that spanned 91 seconds to give Hearne a 37-36 lead with 3:51 left in the third quarter. Rodriguez ended Mumford’s drought with a 3 to regain the lead at 39-37. Both offenses continued to struggle. Hearne forced six turnovers, but converted only one into points.

“We shot too many 3s in the third quarter,” Mumford coach Aubrie King said. “We got out on transition in the fourth quarter and got to the basket and got to the free-throw line. We were just tough. We gave up some points, but the guys kept battling.”

Rodriguez ended with 21 points. Gamble added 17 and Sustaita 12.

Jackson had 24 points and Gurode had 15. Jackson also had 16 rebounds.

“I thought rebounding would be the key, but they had a guy we’re not capable of blocking out,” King said.

Mumford did a better job of sagging on Jackson during the second half, stifling Hearne’s offense.