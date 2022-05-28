Mumford baseball team's lone hit proves decisive in 3-1 win over Refugio

LA GRANGE — It took six innings for the Mumford baseball team to get its first hit off Refugio’s Jordan Kelley, but it proved to be the only one the Mustangs needed to clinch their first appearance in the regional finals.

Mumford’s Chris Castilleja ripped an opposite-field triple in the top of the sixth to score Bryson Rodriguez and Joseph Flores to put Mumford ahead for good. Castilleja crossed the plate two pitches later on a passed ball to give the Mustangs insurance in a 3-1 win over Refugio in a one-game Class 2A regional semifinal playoff Saturday night at La Grange High School.

“Coach just told me to get it done,” Castilleja said. “I was just trusting my hands, and I was just letting my body take over. I just knew I had to get something big. ... It felt like we were going to win the game right there.”

Castilleja’s triple was Mumford’s only hit of the game.

“One swing, one pitch ... when you flip for one [game], that’s the danger,” Mumford coach Aaron Thomas said. “You put your season on one situation happening, and it turned out on the lucky side for us.”

Mumford (20-7) will face undefeated Shiner (29-0) in a best-of-3 series in the 2A Region IV final next week. Game 1 will be Wednesday with Game 2 on Thursday and Game 3 on Friday if necessary. All three games will be played at La Grange High School at 7 p.m.

Mumford pitcher Damian Castorena threw a complete game, allowing just two hits and striking out 13. After allowing runners on first and second with no outs in the second inning, Castorena found a groove and didn’t lose it. He retired 18 straight batters to close the game, striking out eight consecutive batters over one stretch. Castorena said having a short memory of early base runners helped him settle in during the middle innings.

“Coach Thomas always preaches, ‘Forget about it. Just move onto the next thing and flush it,’” Castorena said. “I just went out there and had fun once those insurance runs came in.”

Refugio took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a slow-rolling single into left field that gave a Bobcat runner enough time to beat a throw to the plate. The Bobcats were able to hold their lead despite three fielding errors in the middle innings as Kelley kept the Mustangs at bay.

But Castorena was able to match the Bobcats’ intensity on the mound as Thomas rolled with the sophomore all night. Castorena said his fastball was electric on Saturday with Thomas adding that Castorena’s offspeed pitches weren’t there. Thomas gave Castorena the game ball afterwards.

“Damian, I asked every inning, because I’ve got two other guys that I really trust, and I asked every inning, ‘Who do we want to go with?’ And I let my kids [decide], ‘Let’s go with him. He’s confident,” Thomas said. “I knew that he was going to keep us in the game. I knew that we had good defense behind him. The field is immaculate, which means you’re not going to have any weird circumstance happen that’s going to cost you the game, and you just figure it’s a one-run game. Let’s keep it a one-run game, and hopefully this thing comes down to one swing, and you’re on the right side of it.”

Mumford reached the state tournament in boys basketball earlier this spring and now the Mustangs are two wins from another trip to state on the diamond. Some Shiner players were seen taking in the game at the top of the stands Saturday. Thomas had high praise when sharing his thoughts on Shiner but added that Mumford has had to face some stiff opponents to have a shot at the Comanches.

“[Shiner has] been No. 1 in the coaches poll most of the year, if not all the year, and they’re deserving of it because they have great pitching, great defense,” Thomas said. “They hit the ball well. They’ve got the pedigree behind their name. They’re Shiner, Texas, and they do it all well. My message is, guys, you’re finding a way to play good defense and pitching. You’re getting the job done, and you’re going to have to do the exact same thing one last time to find a chance to move onto Round Rock.”

Mumford 3, Refugio 1

Mumford;000;003;0;—;3;1;0

Refugio;100;000;0;—;1;2;3

W — Damian Castorena. L — Jordan Kelley.

Leading hitters: MUMFORD — Chris Castilleja 1-2, 3B, 2 RBIs, run. REFUGIO — Lukas Meza 1-3, RBI; Benny Flores 1-3.

Next: Mumford vs. Shiner at La Grange, 2A Region IV finals — G1: 7 p.m. Wednesday, G2: 7 p.m. Thursday, G3: 7 p.m. Friday (if necessary)

