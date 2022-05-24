Mumford baseball team wins regional quarterfinal series on Joseph Flores' walk-off single

FAYETTEVILLE — The biggest hit in Mumford program history barely went 90 feet.

Joseph Flores’ bases-loaded single gave the Mustangs a 6-5 walk-off victory over the Flatonia Bulldogs to win their best-of-3 Class 2A regional quarterfinal series 2-1 on Saturday at SPJST Ball Park.

Mumford (18-7) advances to play Refugio in the regional semifinals. Flatonia, a three-time state champions, ends its season at 20-8.

The Bulldogs erased a 5-0 deficit with three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh that had their large contingent of fans making plenty of noise. Mumford, which hadn’t scored since the third inning and had stranded 11 runners through six innings, made sure their fans will be cheering next week.

In the bottom of the seventh, a base hit by freshman JaCoryan Seymore sandwiched around a pair of hit batters loaded the bases with one out, forcing Flatonia’s infielders to play much closer. The right-handed hitting Flores grounded a 2-2 pitch that eluded Flatonia’s diving first baseman. The ball hit the first-base bag and popped up in the air, setting off a wild celebration as Flores was engulfed by his teammates moments after touching first.

“Coach always says look for fastball and adjust for the curve,” Flores said. “I knew I couldn’t take a chance on the outside strike, so I put the ball in play, put the ball on the ground like he always teaches us.”

Mumford had never advanced past the area round until this season.

“Honestly when that ball hit the base ... you’ve got to get lucky sometimes to continue to move on,” Mumford coach Aaron Thomas said. “Things have to bounce your way.”

Flores got enough bat on the ball to get the lucky bounce.

“What I said to him before [the at-bat] was I need you to get a fly ball or something out of the infield,” Thomas said. “I’m going to give you the take until he throws a strike. I trust that kid to the utmost. He told me after the game, ‘Coach, I wasn’t going to let him strike me out. That was probably six inches outside.’”

It didn’t seem late-inning heroics would be needed by either team as Mumford scored four runs in the first with singles by senior Bryson Rodriguez, junior Chris Castilleja and sophomore Damian Castorena along with sacrifice flies by Jonathan Falcon and junior Kaleb Rangel.

Mumford pushed its lead to 5-0 in the third on singles by Castorena and Santana Alvarado along with a walk to Rangel that put Castorena in scoring position.

Flatonia pitchers struggled with their control, walking nine batters. They walked one in every inning except the seventh when they hit a pair of batters. Mumford, though, could only take advantage in the first, converting walks by Seymore and Flores into runs.

Mumford left the bases loaded in the third and fourth and hit into a pair of double plays. The wasted chances didn’t seem to matter as Falcon pitched 5 2/3 strong innings in his first start of the season after dealing with arm problems.

“I was taking it slow, not trying to do too much,” Falcon said. “I was throwing strikes in the zone, getting groundouts and popouts, throwing my curveball for strikes.”

Flatonia’s bats came alive in the sixth against Flores, who also hadn’t pitched since March. Flores had some tough luck. Flatonia’s Titan Targac hit an RBI double to drive in the Bulldogs’ first run. Flatonia’s Camden Bosl followed with an RBI double, and a balk brought in the third run of the inning.

“When I got the balk call, all I could think was get the batter out,” Flores said. “We can’t worry about that, put it behind you and go after him, because if you let that affect you, that’s how you lose games.”

Flatonia added two runs in the seventh on two hits, two walks and a couple stolen bases. Mumford was able to get an out on Bosl’s game-tying single when the lead runner was caught between second and third.

“We were able to trust each other that we were going to get the job done,” Falcon said. “It was go on to the next inning. We kept our heads head high, and we didn’t fold.”

The temperature reached 96 degrees a head index of 104, which had to be higher on the turf infield. The game was delayed for 14 minutes in the sixth inning when the home-plate umpire had to leave the game due to heat exhaustion. The game also was stopped three times for the catchers to take a water break.

Mumford 6, Flatonia 5

Flatonia;000;003;2;—;5;6;2

Mumford;401;000;1;—;6;10;1

Camden Bosl, Beck Zimmerman (2), Bosl (7) and Zimmerman, Reese Ramirez (2); Jonathan Falcon, Joseph Flores (6) and Damian Castorena.

W — Flores. L — Zimmerman.

Leading hitters: FLATONIA — Bosl 3-3; MUMFORD — Damian Castorena 3-4; Santana Alvardo 2-3, RBI.

