Mumford baseball team tops Round Top-Carmine

CARMINE -- Chris Castilleja struck out eight over four innings and Joseph Flores and Jonathan Falcon each went 3 for 4 to lead the Mumford baseball team past Round Top-Carmine 17-1 on Friday in District 26-2A action. Falcon had a triple and double, two RBIs and two runs, while Flores drove in five and scored twice.

