FAYETTEVILLE — Chris Castilleja struck out three over two innings of shutout relief and went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Mumford past Fayetteville 8-5 on Tuesday in District 26-2A baseball action.

Bryson Rodriguez also went 1 for 3 with two walks and two runs scored for Mumford, while Damian Castorena started on the mound and struck out eight over five innings. He gave up four earned runs on four hits and give walks.