Mumford baseball team takes Game 1 of playoff series over Flatonia 4-2

MUMFORD — A strong wind blowing in made for a difficult night of hitting at Mumford’s Cotton Palace on Thursday.

It only took one well-hit ball to get the Mumford baseball team rolling, though.

Joseph Flores’ RBI triple to the center-field fence in the bottom of the fifth inning gave Mumford the go-ahead run in a 4-2 win over Flatonia in Game 1 of a Class 2A regional quarterfinal series.

“It won the game,” Mumford coach Aaron Thomas said. “That was a battle of an at-bat. In fact, in the at-bat itself, I just told [Flores], ‘I need you to just give me three more pitches.’ And he fouled two off, and [Flatonia starting pitcher Titan Targac] threw a good curveball and he kind of just threw his hands on it, fouled that off and then finally got something he was looking at, barreled that thing up and we essentially got [Targac] out of the game and gave us the winning runs.”

Game 2 of the series will be at 7 p.m. Friday in Flatonia. If Flatonia wins, Game 3 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville. The winner of the series will face the winner of Refugio vs. Johnson City, who will play a one-game playoff on Friday in Seguin.

Heads up base running helped Mumford (18-6) score its other three runs. The Mustangs were 3 of 4 on stolen base attempts. Flatonia (16-8) took a similar approach, stealing four bases on five attempts.

The Mustangs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second as Chris Castilleja stole home on a slow delivery and pitch to the plate from the left-handed Targac. Thomas said the Mustangs had been working on that play for about three weeks, and they finally saw the look they were seeking.

“It’s just a read that we have,” Thomas said. “I have to have the right guys on base. I had an aggressive kid in Chris Castilleja who was like, ‘Are we going to do it now?’ We’ve been practicing it all year long, and we’ve been saving it. I keep preaching that at some point it might be the thing that wins you a close game against a really good team, and the opportunity finally arose. It hasn’t shown up all year, and then it finally showed the exact scenario that we wanted it to happen.”

Flatonia tied the game at 1 in the top of the fourth on an RBI single to center field then took a 2-1 lead on a bases-loaded walk. Mumford mitigated the damage, though, leaving the bases loaded.

Mumford tied the game at 2 in the bottom half of the fourth. Flatonia’s third baseman crept in on a potential bunt attempt, and Mumford’s Jonathan Falcon took off for third base with nobody covering the bag. Flatonia’s shortstop tried to cover third and catch Falcon on a pickoff attempt, but the pickoff throw sailed wide and into foul ground, allowing Falcon to score with ease.

After Flores’ big triple in the fifth, he scored on a passed ball to give Mumford some insurance.

Damian Castorena picked up the win on the mound for Mumford, throwing 5 2/3 innings. He allowed just three hits and struck out six. Jonathan Falcon earned the save, pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.

Mumford already has made history by advancing to the third round of the playoffs for the first time. The Mustangs hope to keep their historic season going with a series win over Flatonia, a three-time state champion.

“The job’s not done,” Thomas said. “That’s what they broke it out to. ... We have an approach that we have planned for tomorrow, and it’s very similar to what happened tonight. If we can execute the same, then I feel like we have a really good chance of moving forward. But [Flatonia] still has a really big arm on the mound for tomorrow. They’re at their place. We’re not playing on turf. We’ve been playing on turf all year. I think we’ve only played on grass three or four times, and a couple of times we booted it around. They know they have to stay on edge. They know that they’re going to have to execute, get into the opponent’s pitch count and have incredible at-bats.”

Mumford 4, Flatonia 2

Flatonia;000;200;0;—;2;3;2

Mumford;010;120;x;—;4;3;1

W — Damian Castorena. L — Titan Targac. S — Jonathan Falcon.

Leading hitters: FLATONIA — Titan Targac 1-2, RBI, run, 3 SBs; Keyshaun Green 1-3, run, SB; Justin Marler 1-3. MUMFORD — Joseph Flores 1-3, 3B, RBI, run; Bryson Rodriguez 1-3, SB; Damian Castorena 1-3; Chris Castilleja 0-1, run, 2 SBs.

Next: Mumford at Flatonia, Game 2 regional quarterfinals, 7 p.m. Friday, Flatonia

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.