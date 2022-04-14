MUMFORD — Chris Castilleja struck out 13 over seven shutout innings to help Mumford beat Fayetteville 4-0 on Thursday in District 26-2A baseball action. Mumford improved to 10-6 overall and 10-0 in district. Mumford also won the JV game 9-8.
Mumford baseball team shuts out Fayetteville
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
