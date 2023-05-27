Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LA GRANGE — An all-out sprint by Mumford infielder Damian Castorena to beat out an infield single was exactly the kind of effort and fight head coach Aaron Thomas knew the Mustangs would need to beat top-ranked Shiner.

That little spark of offense led to two runs, but it came too late to make a difference in the 9-2 Comanche win at Leopard Field on Saturday, pushing Shiner past the Class 2A regional semifinal round with a second win in the best-of-3 series.

The loss also marked the second consecutive year Mumford (29-5-1) fell to Shiner (29-4) in the regional semifinals.

Shiner senior starter Drew Wenske, a Texas-Permian Basin signee, carried a no-hitter into the top of the seventh when Castorena legged out a chopper to shortstop for Mumford’s first hit of the game. Wenske dealt Mumford a heavy dose of fastballs over the outside corner of the plate that kept the Mustangs guessing, especially during the first five innings.

“It was just real defensive, ‘Don’t strike out. Don’t strike out,’” Thomas said. “What we haven’t run into all year is a team ... if you put it in play [against most teams], eventually they were going to make a mistake. These guys just don’t make mistakes. We’re getting the ball in play but not getting the ball out of the infield.”

Wenske faced the minimum through five innings, walking one over that spell. When Mumford made contact, it was late on the outside heaters that resulted in plenty of ground balls to the right side of the infield.

Meanwhile, Shiner put the pressure on Mumford early. Second baseman Carson Schuette doubled and center fielder Landyn Pohler singled to drive in two runs in the top of the first. Shiner plated three more in the top of the second before starter Chris Castilleja’s day was done. He took his first loss of the season, working 1 1/3 innings before moving back into the infield.

Pohler tallied his second RBI of the game on a bases-loaded walk in the fourth. The Comanches all but put the game away by plating a run in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Schuette went 2 for 2 with a sacrifice fly and walk. Wenske drew walks in his first three at-bats and forced an error in the fifth that allowed a run to score.

On the mound, Wenske hurled 110 pitches before he was lifted with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

“It kind of stinks, because it’s hard to go out and find the competition that matches this,” Thomas said. “That’s probably the best pitcher and the second best pitcher we’ve seen all year, maybe not velocitywise but locationwise and mixing up their pitches. And then you add on top of that maybe the best defense we’ve played all year, it makes it really tough to score runs. It’s tough, but I’m proud of the way we battled.”

Mumford didn’t leave empty handed.

After Castorena singled in the top of the seventh, Hagen Berlan followed with a walk. Two outs later, catcher Braxton Zeig took one of the few fastballs left over the middle of the plate into left center for a two-run double.

With a graduating class that has raised the bar at Mumford, Thomas said one lopsided loss doesn’t define the impact the three seniors have made on the Mustang program. Mumford reached No. 1 in the state rankings for the first time and earned back-to-back trips to the regional semifinals under this year’s senior class.

“[The seniors], my previous seniors class and then this junior class that I have, if you combine those three groups of kids, they’ve kind of changed the trajectory of what is going on in Mumford on the baseball side of things,” Thomas said. “I can’t be more proud of everything they’ve done to put us on the map and make teams notice and be like, ‘Ah, I hope we don’t match up with them.’”