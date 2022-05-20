Mumford baseball team falls to Flatonia in Game 2 of Class 2A regional quarterfinals

FLATONIA — The rowdy crowd at the ballpark on Friday night was hard to contain, and so were Flatonia’s hitters.

Flatonia scored seven runs on four hits in a pivotal fourth inning that lifted the Bulldogs to a 7-3 victory over Mumford to tie the best-of-3 Class 2A regional quarterfinal baseball series.

The series finale will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville, and the winner will advance to the semifinals to face Refugio, which beat Johnson City 2-1 on Friday in a one-game playoff in Seguin.

“Those guys hit the ball really hard,” Mumford head coach Aaron Thomas said. “We had a couple of walks, and they forced us into making some tough plays, and that’s kind of part of the game. You have to find a way to overcome that when adversity hits.”

Mumford (17-7) took the series opener 4-2 on Thursday and cruised through the first three innings with a solid defensive effort led by junior pitcher Chris Castilleja, who had three strikeouts and allowed one hit but no runs over that stretch.

Mumford also had the momentum on offense and took a 1-0 lead in the third when JaCoryan Seymore’s hard-hit single to second base allowed leadoff hitter Michael Kaatz to come home after he stole second and third.

Flatonia (20-7) couldn’t find an answer in the bottom of the third as Castilleja retired the side in order, but the Bulldogs fired back in the fourth. They loaded the bases on Dayton Cliffe’s single to left. Titan Targac then tied the game at 1 with an RBI single to right field, and a Mustangs error allowed another run to score. Flatonia drew a walk to load the bases again with just one out.

Castilleja struck out the next batter, but Flatonia’s next three hitters brought in five runs on a bases-loaded walk, an infield single and a double to deep center field. Mumford got the final out on Beck Zimmerman’s double, tagging Zimmerman as he ran to third on the throw from center field.

While Flatonia excelled at the plate, Mumford struggled to get base runners home. Mumford scored a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings, but left four baserunners on over the two frames. Mumford stranded eight runners overall compared to Flatonia’s two.

“I think we left somebody on every single inning,” Thomas said. “... It was essentially the difference. We didn’t really get the big hit like we needed. We got the ball in play. We fouled a lot of pitches. We saw a lot of pitches, but in the end we just never really got that big hit.”

Castilleja scored in the sixth on Kaatz’ sacrifice fly to center field to cut Flatonia’s lead to 7-2. Cliffe stranded one with a strikeout to end the inning.

Mumford loaded the bases in the seventh on three straight walks. Relief pitcher Camden Bosl struck out the next batter, but the Mustangs scored moments later on a fielder’s choice. Flatonia secured the victory when Mumford’s runner was caught stealing third for the final out.

Mumford has pitchers in its arsenal for Game 3, Thomas said. Third baseman Joseph Flores or second baseman Jonathan Falcon will get the start Saturday. The Mustangs will be playing for their first appearance in the regional semifinals.

“I’m looking forward to seeing these guys back on the mound, because they can really pitch,” Thomas said. “They’re really aggressive, and they can throw three different pitches for strikes, and it makes it tough on the hitters.”

Flatonia 7, Mumford 3

Mumford;001;000;0;—;3;5;2

Flatonia;000;700;x;—;7;6;3

Next: Game 3 at Fayetteville, 2 p.m. Saturday

