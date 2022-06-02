Mumford baseball team drops regional final series to undefeated Shiner

LA GRANGE — All that was at stake was a second consecutive trip to the state tournament when Carson Schuette came into pitch in the bottom of the seventh.

Shiner starter Drew Wenske had struck out the first two batters of the inning when he reached his pitch limit.

But Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker had no hesitation in calling Schuette, a freshman, to the mound.

“I’m really proud of Carson being able to come in there in a pressure situation and do what he did,” Boedeker said. “For a young player like that, he really stepped up big.”

Schuette yielded a hit and walked a batter before getting the third out on a strikeout in Shiner’s 3-2 Game 2 win over Mumford on Thursday night at La Grange High School.

“Not much goes through my mind when I’m on the mound,” Schuette said. “I just go out there and throw strikes and hit my spots.”

The Comanches improved to 33-0 and will make their sixth state tournament appearance in a semifinal game Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

“It means a lot,” Wenske said. “We’ve been working for this all year. Since last year when we lost, we knew right then we wanted to go back.”

As was the case in Shiner’s 1-0 Game 1 win, the contest was tight to the end. The teams traded the lead once and were tied twice, including from the fourth to the seventh inning.

“It was everything we expected out of Mumford in this series with them,” Boedeker said. “After last night’s game, we knew they were going to come with some fight today. I was proud of our kids the way they battled and found a way to win.”

Mumford (20-9) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Corey Seymore singled, barely beat the tag at third base on a groundout and scored on a passed ball.

The Comanches tied the game in the second when Bryce Filip walked, went to third on a double by Schuette and scored on a groundout by Jace Moeller.

Shiner gained the lead in the third when Ryan Peterson reached on an infield single, stole second and went to third on an errant throw before scoring on a sacrifice fly by A.J. Patek.

Mumford tied the game in the fourth when Chris Castilleja and Michael Kaatz, who each singled, worked a double steal of home and second base.

“I’ve had these kids in junior high in baseball since they were in sixth grade,” Mumford coach Aaron Thomas said. “The seven years I’ve been with these guys — I’ve only been in Mumford for eight — so it’s been a fantastic group of kids who have worked their tails off to get where they’re at and give us a chance to beat a very talented, very skilled and very well-coached team.”

Wenske yielded eight hits and two walks but struck out seven, and the Comanches played errorless defense behind him.

“I was just going out there and throwing strikes,” Wenske said. “My defense really did a great job. They made no errors. They did great. I couldn’t ask for anything better than that.”

“That’s what we get from Drew,” Boedeker added. “He’s been that way all year. He’s a competitor. He works his tail off, and I’m proud of his effort tonight.”

Shiner scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning without a hit. Bryce Filip was hit by a pitch to lead off and took second base on an errant pickoff throw. He took third on a wild pitch and continued home when the throw was wild for Mumford’s fourth error.

“They had two unearned runs,” Thomas said. “It was uncharacteristic. We hadn’t made many errors the whole playoffs. Eventually, it’s going to catch up to you. You never expect it, but this is the way it is.”

Shiner did what it has done the entire season and will get another shot at its fifth state title.

“I’m really proud of these kids for giving themselves a chance to get there,” Boedeker said. “They played good baseball all year. We need to continue to do that for one more week.”

Shiner 3, Mumford 2

Shiner 011 000 1 — 3 4 0

Mumford 100 100 0 — 2 8 4

W — Drew Wenske. L — Damian Castrorena. S — Carson Schuette.

Highlights: SHINER — Wenske 6 2/3 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Schuette 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K, 1-for-3, 2B; Cale Shows 2-for-3. MUMFORD — Castrorena 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 HP, 4 K, Corey Seymore 2-for-4, R; Chris Castilleja 1-for-3, R, 2 SB; Jonathan Falcon 2-for-3, SB; Michael Kaatz 2-for-3.

Records: Shiner 33-0; Mumford 20-9.