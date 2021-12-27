Mt. Pleasant rallies past Rudder

The Rudder boys basketball team took an early double-digit lead against Mt. Pleasant, but the Tigers rallied for a 54-51 victory in a first-round game of the Franklin tournament. Freshman point guard Reggie Webster had 19 points as Mt. Pleasant (11-5) won its seventh straight game.
Rudder (7-8) got 21 points from Jeremiah Johnson and 17 from Kevin Holmes, but the rest of the team scored only 13.
-- Staff report
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!