Mt. Pleasant rallies past Rudder
The Rudder boys basketball team took an early double-digit lead against Mt. Pleasant, but the Tigers rallied for a 54-51 victory in a first-round game of the Franklin tournament. Freshman point guard Reggie Webster had 19 points as Mt. Pleasant (11-5) won its seventh straight game.

Rudder (7-8) got 21 points from Jeremiah Johnson and 17 from Kevin Holmes, but the rest of the team scored only 13.

-- Staff report

