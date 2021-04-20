 Skip to main content
Montgomery wins 5A Region III girls golf title; College Station's Sajalga earns state berth
Montgomery wins 5A Region III girls golf title; College Station's Sajalga earns state berth

Horizontal Eagle

The Montgomery girls golf team shot a final-round 304 to win the Class 5A Region III title at 601 on Tuesday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M.

Austin Anderson Blue took second at 303–614, and Magnolia finished third at 338–679. The top three teams advance to the state tournament.

College Station improved by 17 shots on Tuesday, shooting a second-round 380 to finish eighth at 777.

College Station’s Felisa Sajalga qualified for state by finishing third at 71–143. College Station’s Caroline Lobb tied for 49th at 98–213 followed by Begona Barrenechea (53rd, 104–214), Abigail Dunker (t-55th, 110–216) and Emma Beard (t-55th, 107–216).

Montgomery’s Remmington Isaac won the individual title at 71–140 by one stroke over Austin Anderson Blue’s Darrelyn Webster (70–141).

The 5A girls state tournament is set for May 10-11 at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

