Montgomery Lake Creek volleyball team sweeps College Station in regional quarterfinals

ANDERSON — If the College Station volleyball team had a vote on Election Day, it would have been to play somebody other than Montgomery Lake Creek or at least face the Lady Lions on a different day.

Lake Creek powered its way to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-23 victory in Class 5A Region III quarterfinal action Tuesday night at Anderson-Shiro High School. Lake Creek (28-17) advances to the regional semifinals for the second time in school history and will play Fulshear on Friday at Katy’s Merrell Center.

The Lady Cougars (30-17) had played the Lady Lions three times earlier this season, grabbing a 2-1 victory in a nondistrict tournament and splitting eight sets and two matches in District 21-5A play, but the fourth meeting was all Lake Creek, which pulled away midway through the first set.

Lake Creek senior Payton Woods got a pair of kills early to give her 500 for the season. The Sam Houston State recruit ended with 16 kills and four blocks, while sophomore Peyton McKee added 12 kills, preventing College Station from building any momentum.

“They were the better team tonight. I mean it was really that simple,” College Station coach Ashley Davis said.

The Lady Cougars were most competitive in the third set, because they cut down on errors. Lake Creek scored three straight points to break a 16-16 tie, forcing College Station to take a timeout. The Lady Cougars got a kill from senior Riley Newton and a block from junior Avery Psencik to pull within one, but Lake Creek went on a 4-1 run fueled by a block and kill by Woods for a 23-19 lead.

College Station tied the set at 23 with its best run of the match. Lake Creek made three errors then College Station freshman Blair Thiebaud tied the score with a block, much to the delight of the large contingent of Lady Cougar fans. But Lake Creek senior Rylee McAlexander hit a well-placed soft shot for a kill, and senior Lauren Hilty closed it with another kill.

“One of the things we talked about was never give in,” Davis said. “I thought we showed that in the third set. Things weren’t going our way, but [Lake Creek] performed very well. Their outside dominated the game, and they served us tough.”

Lake Creek had five aces and only two service errors.

College Station’s serving and net play allowed it to sweep Killeen Ellison in bi-district and take down 23-3A champion Pflugerville Hendrickson in a four-set area victory, but Lake Creek was well prepared for the Lady Cougars’ tough service game. College Station had four aces and six serving errors.

“We served them tough, and they passed pretty well,” Davis said. “I mean, that’s just the way it goes sometimes. We just didn’t execute and perform, and we know it. They did some really good things and kept us out of system. That’s kind of what our bread and butter is. Sometimes when you match up against teams which are the same as you, if it’s not your night, it’s not your night.”

It was only the third time the Lady Cougars, who finished third in 21-5A behind Brenham and Lake Creek, lost a match 3-0. The other times were against The Woodlands and Tomball, which met in the Class 6A Region II quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

It was sweet revenge for Lake Creek’s seven seniors, who lost last year to College Station in the regional quarterfinals in a five-set thriller. Lake Creek coach Taryn Jordan said the game plan was to limit the effect of outside hitters Psencik and Marcella Deer.

“The last time we played them, they used our block a lot,” Jordan said. “So we were prepared not to let that happen again. And then we wanted Payton Woods matched up on [Newton], because she is such a power hitter from the right side for them.”

Offensively, Lake Creek was able to mix in well-placed shots with its power game.

Lake Creek’s all-around effort prevented College Station’s senior class of Ava Martindale, Deer, Jaeden McMillin and Newton earning a third straight trip to regionals.

Martindale had 11 digs in her final match, while Newton and Deer each had six kills.

“They were huge pieces for us,” Davis said. “Libero Ava Martindale is going to UTEP. Riley Newton was a three-year starter on the right side. Marcella Deer was another pin hitter. They’ll be some big holes and shoes to fill for sure.”

The good news for College Station is junior outside hitter Avery Psencik, who set the school record for kills in a season and had a team-best 10 kills on Tuesday, returns along with freshman setter Thiebaud and juniors Carson Thiebaud (five kills), Avery Psencik (seven digs), Camryn Kimes, Addison Jennings and Emily Huchingson, who all saw significant playing time in Davis’ first season.

“What’s exciting is there’s somebody else waiting to step on the court in those places,” Davis said. “We’ll just start our rebuild of that. Maybe I’ll give them a week off. We’ll see.”