Montgomery Lake Creek sinks College Station with late 3-pointer in 21-5A girls basketball

A hotly contested defensive battle between a pair of defending district champions was decided by one shot.

Montgomery Lake Creek’s Chaney Spencer buried a 3-pointer with 71 seconds left to break a tie and lift the Lady Lions to a 45-44 victory over College Station in a District 21-5A girls basketball opener Friday night at Cougar Gym.

College Station tied the game at 42 on a putback by Jayden Davenport with 2:09 left. The Lady Cougars forced a turnover but missed a 3-pointer on the play. College Station (5-11) missed another 3-pointer following Spencer’s shot.

Lake Creek had a chance to put away the game at the free-throw line, but Corie Clark missed the front end of a one-and-one with 32 seconds left.

College Station had the ball with 21.6 seconds left after the teams swapped turnovers. College Station’s Jaeden McMillin was fouled driving to the basket with 12.8 second left and missed the free throws, but teammate Kyla Clark got the offensive rebound with 8.2 seconds left. McMillin was fouled before attempting a game-tying 3-pointer. She hit the first free throw with 4.5 seconds left to get the Lady Cougars within 45-43. She intentionally tried to miss the second shot, but the line-drive attempt hit the front of the rim flush then dropped over and through.

Lake Creek fittingly inbounded to Spencer with 0.3 seconds left. College Station fouled her, and the sophomore guard missed the free throw, but she ended with a team-high 13 points. Junior guards Clark and Romy Gross added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Spencer had two 3-pointers, while Clark, Gross and sophomore Ava Anderson each added one.

“[Anderson] is one I’ll trust [late] and [Spencer] ... they have to the green light to shoot those,” Lake Creek coach Sarah Simmons said. “And they’ve been awesome at it all season.”

College Station made only one 3-pointer by Wiliyah Everline to give it a 37-34 lead entering the final stanza.

Lake Creek led most of the first half.

The Lady Lions, who went 26-8 last season and finished 20-5A as co-champions with Kingwood Park, bolted to a 9-3 lead. Lake Creek increased its lead to 23-11 when Clark banked in a 3-pointer with 4:30 left in the first half.

The frustrated Lady Cougars forced eight turnovers in an eight-minute stretch but converted only one of them into points. That changed as College Station went on an 11-0 run to pull within 23-22. The Lady Cougars forced four turnovers in five possessions during the run.

Lake Creek managed to take a 25-23 lead into the locker room at halftime, but the trend continued in the third quarter as College Station forced seven more turnovers. The Lady Cougars still had shooting woes, but post Jayden Davenport made four buckets, including back-to-back putbacks that gave College Station a 27-25 lead.

Davenport and McMillin last year led College Station to the 19-5A title en route to making the state tournament.

Lake Creek cut down on its turnovers in the fourth quarter and tightened up its defense as College Station scored just two buckets during the period.

Early in the fourth quarter the teams exchanged turnovers with College Station nursing a 38-36 lead. McMillin drained a step-back 3-pointer but was called for traveling. The Lady Cougars had five more empty possessions, helping Lake Creek take a 40-38 lead.

Davenport ended with a game-high 15 points and McMillin added 12, but no one else on the team scored more than five points.

“Our keys going in was just that we contained on defense and that we rebounded, because they are an incredible shooting team,” Simmons said. “They do really well reading screens on offense.”

Lake Creek’s balance led to easier shots.

“Our girls have been working really hard on that all season,” Simmons said. “Getting shooting opportunities is just something we’re trying to do consistently.”

Montgomery Lake Creek 45, College Station 44

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

LAKE CREEK (10-4, 1-0 in 21-5A) — Romy Gross 4 1-1 1 10; Corie Clark 5 0-1 4 11; Chaney Spencer 5 1-3 4 13; Madi Wells 2 0-1 1 4; Kyla Housman 0 0-0 1 0; Ava Anderson 3 0-0 5 7; Mak Golden 0 0-0 2 0. TOTALS: 19 2-6 18 45

COLLEGE STATION (5-11, 0-1) — Reese Vivaldi 1 0-0 1 2; Heaven Ford 0 1-2 0 1; Taylah Wright 0 0-0 1 0; Wiliyah Everline 2 0-3 0 5; Kyla Clark 2 0-0 5 4; Tearra Burleson 1 0-0 1 2; Addison Edwards 1 1-2 1 3; Jaeden McMillin 3 6-8 4 12; Jayden Davenport 7 1-3 4 15. TOTALS: 17 9-18 17 44.

Lake Creek;18;7;9;11;—;45

College Station;7;16;14;7;—;44