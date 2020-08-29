Milano 32, Valley Mills 13

VALLEY MILLS — Sophomore Josh Millar rushed for 193 yards on 14 carries and scored twice to lead Milano to a 32-13 romp over Valley Mills on Friday in their season opener.
Class 2A Division II Milano, which won just one game last year, cruised to a 25-0 halftime lead with Millar scoring on runs of 1 and 43 yards. Junior Nick Grimes added a 1-yard touchdown run after an interception by Millar, who also plays defensive back, and senior Marcus Ruelas added a 34-yard field goal. Ruelas’ field goal came with 3 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first half after one of two interceptions by Grimes.
Milano needed only 65 seconds in the second half to add to its lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by sophomore Chris Vasquez.
Valley Mills, which went 6-5 in 2A-I last year, scored a pair of touchdowns in the last 3:10.
Milano, which defeated only Rosebud-Lott 6-0 last year, needed only two plays in 2020 to take the lead with the 175-pound Millar scoring on the second.
Milano junior quarterback Ethen Knight rushed for 36 yards on 13 carries and completed three passes for 25 yards. Senior Drew Demerritt had two catches for 25 yards.
Milano will play Marlin in its home opener Friday.
