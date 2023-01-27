McMillin's 28 leads College Station over A&M Consolidated into sole possession of first in 21-5A

College Station senior Jaeden McMillin made her final regular-season appearance against rival A&M Consolidated a memorable one with a game-high 28 points in a 56-51 victory Friday night in District 21-5A girls basketball action at Tiger Gym.

McMillin hit her last nine free throws to help the Lady Cougars (17-14, 10-1) sweep the season’s series, denying the Lady Tigers (16-15, 8-3) a victory that would have given them a piece of the district lead. While College Station was taking care of business, the Brenham Cubettes (15-13, 6-5) beat Montgomery Lake Creek 45-37, knocking the Lady Lions (20-9, 9-2) out of a share of the lead and giving the Lady Cougars a clear shot to an outright district title.

College Station earned a spot in 21-5A’s driver’s seat with a bumpy ride Friday night. It was smooth at first as the Lady Cougars built a 16-point lead, but Consol pulled within four with a minute to go.

“We just couldn’t get the ball, and then we couldn’t get the ball in the right hands, but we were finally able to get it in McMillin’s hands, and she was huge for us in the fourth quarter,” College Station coach DeAnna Doles said.

College Station scored its last 15 points at the free-throw line.

“It was crazy,” McMillin said. “I shot 18 free throws. I was at the line a lot. It was crazy physical, but that’s what we expected.”

McMillin made 15 of 18 free throws as College Station made 28 of 41 overall.

“Consol’s a great team,” Doles said. “Give them credit where credit is due, and we know they’re going to be physical. That’s the kind of defense they play. We can’t simulate in practice as well as they do what they do. They came after McMillin. They were very physical with her, but I think when she got to the line, she made them pay.”

Consol did a good job corralling the rest of College Station’s offense. Senior forward Jayden Davenport, the team’s second-leading scorer, got in early foul trouble and was limited to five points before fouling out.

McMillin typically throws the ball to Davenport when pressured, but that wasn’t possible for much of Friday night.

Consol made it difficult for McMillin to touch the ball from the get-go, but she hit her first three shots, including a long 3-pointer and a floater on a drive while drawing a foul. The three-point play gave College Station the lead for good at 7-5, part of a 14-4 run capped by a Reese Vivaldi 3-pointer that gave the Lady Cougars an 18-9 lead. College Station’s lead crested at 36-20 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.

The Lady Cougars still led 45-31 with 4:45 left in the game when Consol went on a 15-4 run to pull within 50-46 with 61 seconds left.

Consol’s offense exploded for 26 points in the last quarter, one more than it had in the three previous quarters combined. The comeback was fueled by Consol’s defense, which forced five turnovers in the final quarter as College Station made only 1 of 5 field goals.

“I think that everyone knows that we’re coming back,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said. “It’s not 100% the way I like to start out games and be the comeback kids, but I’m proud of them, because the defense was there.”

After pulling within four, Consol came up with another steal but couldn’t score. Fouls eventually caught up to Consol, which trailed by double digits in the first meeting before falling 50-44. Consol had four players foul out.

“I’ve never had four players foul out of a game,” Hines said. “That’s a lot, and I’ve coached 24 years.”

Senior guard Mia Teran had 11 points for Consol. Junior Kateria Gooden had nine. Sophomore Jomarea Thompson had eight, including back-to-back buckets to pull the Lady Tigers within four. Consol was 14 of 24 at the free-throw line as the game featured 52 fouls.

Senior guard Kyla Clark was the only other College Station player in double figures with 11 points. The 5-11 McMillin, who plays guard and forward, added six rebounds and a couple of big assists in beating Consol for the eighth straight time.

“McMillin is our go-to [player],” Doles said. “When the game’s on the line, you want the ball in your best player’s hands, somebody’s who’s been in [big] games. She’s played them four years, eight times. She’s been in tough situations. She’s played in two state tournaments. I want the ball in her hands, but they’re going to take it away, so our other kids ... it’s their time to shine and step up. We closed it out. It was ugly, but as I tell the kids, an ugly W is better than a pretty L any day.”

College Station 56, A&M Consolidated 51

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

COLLEGE STATION (17-14, 10-1 in 21-5A) — Reese Vivaldi 1 2-3 3 5; Taylah Wright 0 1-2 4 1; Wiliyah Everline 0 2-2 1 2; Kyla Clark 3 5-11 2 11; Tearra Burleson 1 2-3 3 4; Jaeden McMillin 6 15-18 3 28; Jayden Davenport 2 1-2 5 5. TOTALS: 13 28-41 22 56

CONSOL (16-15, 8-3) — Mia Teran 4 2-4 5 11; Kateria Gooden 2 5-6 5 9; Paris Pavlas 1 0-0 1 2; Ka’Maiya Ford 2 3-6 5 7; Da’Mya Turner 1 0-3 4 2; Jomarea Thompson 2 4-5 5 8; Jayden Kearney 0 0-0 1 0; Tyra Chapman 3 0-0 1 8; DeShyreia Miles 2 0-0 3 4. TOTALS: 17 14-24 30 51.

College Station;12;9;17;18;—;56

Consol;5;7;13;26;—;51

Field goals: College Station 13-43 (30.2%); Consol 17-51 (33.0%)

3 point-shooting: College Station 2-13 (15.4%); Consol 3-8 (37.8%)

Rebounds: College Station 28 (Clark 6, Davenport 6, McMillin 6); Consol 38 (Gooden 8, Thompson 8, Turner 6, Ford 5)

Turnovers: College Station 19 for 14 Consol points; Consol 22 for 14 College Station points.