McMillin, Davenport lead College Station girls basketball team by Rudder 72-44

The defending District 19-5A champion College Station girls basketball team is without all-district guard Aliyah Collins, but Jaeden McMillin and Jayden Davenport more than picked up the slack as the Lady Cougars rolled to a 72-44 victory over the Rudder Lady Rangers on Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.
The 6-foot McMillin and 5-9 Davenport combined for 48 points to outscore the Rangers (3-7, 1-1). The duo combined to hit 17 of 28 field goals, doing most of their scoring in the paint thanks in large part to their great defensive work.
College Station (8-5, 2-0) bolted to a 24-3 lead, forcing seven turnovers that led to nine points. The Lady Cougars scored nine points in 24 seconds for a 16-2 lead less than three minutes into the game, forcing Rudder to take its second timeout.
“We have Jaeden McMillin on the top of our press, and we have Jayden Davenport on our strong side,” College Station Coach DeAnn Doles said. “So when [teams] inbound it to their right side, which is what people want to do, we trap them with our bigs on that side, and then we use our speed in the middle to try and intercept their pass.”
It worked to perfection many times in the first quarter with Davenport scoring 12 points and McMillin eight.
Play evened out in the second quarter as Rudder had only one more turnover than College Station, but McMillin elevated her play by scoring 13 points. During one 30-second stretch, she made a tough layup after driving through three defenders, stole the ensuing inbound pass and scored then added two free throws after getting fouled driving the lane after another Rudder turnover.
“People ask me all the time how is Jaeden?” Doles said. “I say which one? I mean, they’re interchangeable.”
That certainly was the case Tuesday night. Davenport showed why she’s also a great long and triple jumper, grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds. McMillin added 10.
“It’s a 1-2 punch,” Doles said. “It’s a blessing, and they’re juniors.”
Davenport ended with 21 points, but McMillin led the way with 27.
“McMillin has been part of this program since she’s a freshman, and now she’s just matured into a junior,” Doles said.
The two had a strong third quarter with Davenport scoring eight points and McMillin adding six as the Lady Cougars used a 15-0 run for a 67-29 lead.
College Station, which opened district last week with a 55-30 victory over Katy Paetow, has been without Collins, who helped the Lady Cougars reach the state tournament as a sophomore and the regional finals last year. Collins, who tore her ACL in July, averaged 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game last season in earning all-region honors by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
“She’s coming back,” Doles said. “She’s started noncontact stuff.”
Doles has been pleased with the play of sophomore Taylor Montgomery and junior Reese Vivaldi, who are getting extra court time with Collins out. Each had five points against Rudder. Both also hit free throws as College Station made 17 of 21, an emphasis coming off a 43-30 loss to Lubbock Cooper in which the Lady Cougars missed 13 of 14 free throws.
Rudder, which is known for its defense, had a tough time running its offense against College Station’s pressure. Rudder had nine turnovers in the first quarter and hit only 4 of 12 field goals, the first make not coming until 2:20 left in the period.
“We weren’t ready for that,” Rudder coach Karla Calhoun said. “We took a step back tonight, but we’ll learn from this and get better.”
Rudder, coming off a 65-40 victory over Brenham, was led by senior forward Asani McGee, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Rakia Lee added 10 points.
Rudder will be host Katy Jordan and College Station will play at Magnolia West on Friday.
College Station 72, Rudder 44
(Numbers after names represent field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)
RUDDER (3-7, 1-1 in 19-5A) — Rakia Lee 3 3-5 3 10; Brooklynn Person 2 0-0 2 4; Alaina Hill 3 0-2 2 6; Asani McGee 4 3-6 4 12; Ty’ara Webber 1 0-0 3 2; Cameron Richards 0 2-2 1 2; Mia Dorsey 0 1-4 2 1; Paris Mitchell 2 3-4 1 7. TOTALS: 15 12-23 18 44
COLLEGE STATION (8-5, 2-0) — Reese Vivaldi 1 2-2 2 5; Libby Gunter 2 0-0 3 5; Heaven Ford 1 0-0 0 3; Kendra Lindsey 0 0-0 0 1; Wiliyah Everline 1 0-0 0 2; Kyla Clark 0 0-0 2 0; Jayden Davenport 8 5-8 3 21; Ashonti Idlebird 1 0-0 1 2; Tahana Butenko 1 0-0 1 2; Ruby Valesek 0 0-0 1 0; Jaeden McMillin 9 9-10 1 27; Taylor Montgomery 2 1-1 3 5. TOTALS: 26 17-21 17 72.
Rudder;12;14;3;15;—;44
College Station;28;20;19;5;—;72