McMillin, Davenport lead College Station girls basketball team by Rudder 72-44

The defending District 19-5A champion College Station girls basketball team is without all-district guard Aliyah Collins, but Jaeden McMillin and Jayden Davenport more than picked up the slack as the Lady Cougars rolled to a 72-44 victory over the Rudder Lady Rangers on Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The 6-foot McMillin and 5-9 Davenport combined for 48 points to outscore the Rangers (3-7, 1-1). The duo combined to hit 17 of 28 field goals, doing most of their scoring in the paint thanks in large part to their great defensive work.

College Station (8-5, 2-0) bolted to a 24-3 lead, forcing seven turnovers that led to nine points. The Lady Cougars scored nine points in 24 seconds for a 16-2 lead less than three minutes into the game, forcing Rudder to take its second timeout.

“We have Jaeden McMillin on the top of our press, and we have Jayden Davenport on our strong side,” College Station Coach DeAnn Doles said. “So when [teams] inbound it to their right side, which is what people want to do, we trap them with our bigs on that side, and then we use our speed in the middle to try and intercept their pass.”

It worked to perfection many times in the first quarter with Davenport scoring 12 points and McMillin eight.