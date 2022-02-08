McGee-led Lady Rangers down Hathorn-less Lady Tigers

“I’m just trying to get our girls to stay in their zone,” Rudder coach Karla Calhoun said. “[I tell them] do what’s working for you, use what you have. [McGee] has been blessed with many talents. She can jump. She can shoot and attack.”

The 5-foot-8 McGee showed on several rebounds why she earned all-regional honors in volleyball as a middle hitter.

“I just do what my coach told me and that’s play hard,” McGee said.

McGee was a huge reason Rudder had a 42-21 edge in rebounds.

“I knew they have a couple big people, so I knew I was going to have to get some more rebounds,” McGee said. “We didn’t do too good at rebounding in our last game [a 55-53 victory over Waller on Monday], so our coach said we needed to rebound, so that’s what I came out here and did.”

McGee, one of six Rudder seniors honored before the game, flew around the court right up until she fouled out with 2:09 left.

“It’s my last game, so I had to leave my heart out on the court, but I do that most of the games,” McGee said with a smile.