McGee-led Lady Rangers down Hathorn-less Lady Tigers

Rudder’s Asani McGee made her final game at The Armory memorable with a double-double in leading the Lady Ranger girls basketball team to a 67-39 victory over A&M Consolidated in District 19-5A action Tuesday night.
McGee was a beast inside in the first half, grabbing 12 rebounds. In the second half, she flashed her offensive skills with 10 points in the third quarter as Rudder (14-14, 10-6) put the game away.
Pesky Consol (19-10, 12-4) trailed only 22-17 at halftime, despite not having standout senior guard Sarah Hathorn. McGee got Rudder rolling in the second half by scoring off an offensive rebound. She hit a 3-pointer on the next possession and followed with a 12-footer to push Rudder’s lead to 29-21, forcing Consol to take a timeout.
Consol’s Kateria Gooden hit a free throw after the break, but Rudder went on a 13-2 run for an insurmountable 42-24 lead. Rudder guard Rakia Lee started the run by scoring off a rebound. She banked in a shot on the next possession and followed with a 3-pointer. Lee and McGee took turns driving the lane in the final 3 minutes, 33 seconds of the quarter, each getting sent to the foul line three times.
Lee had 11 points in the quarter en route to a game-high 22. McGee ended with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field to go along with 17 rebounds. She also was a defensive menace inside and outside.
“I’m just trying to get our girls to stay in their zone,” Rudder coach Karla Calhoun said. “[I tell them] do what’s working for you, use what you have. [McGee] has been blessed with many talents. She can jump. She can shoot and attack.”
The 5-foot-8 McGee showed on several rebounds why she earned all-regional honors in volleyball as a middle hitter.
“I just do what my coach told me and that’s play hard,” McGee said.
McGee was a huge reason Rudder had a 42-21 edge in rebounds.
“I knew they have a couple big people, so I knew I was going to have to get some more rebounds,” McGee said. “We didn’t do too good at rebounding in our last game [a 55-53 victory over Waller on Monday], so our coach said we needed to rebound, so that’s what I came out here and did.”
McGee, one of six Rudder seniors honored before the game, flew around the court right up until she fouled out with 2:09 left.
“It’s my last game, so I had to leave my heart out on the court, but I do that most of the games,” McGee said with a smile.
The Lady Tigers were missing their heart beat, the 5-4 Hathorn. When the teams met at month ago, the sharp-shooter buried key 3-pointers en route to a game-high 19 points for a 52-38 victory. Hathorn has missed the last three games with a leg injury. She was sorely missed as Consol had nine turnovers in the first quarter. The Lady Tigers scored the game’s first bucket, but Rudder answered with a 12-0 run ignited by Lee’s 3-pointer and capped by a steal and score by McGee.
The Lady Tigers regrouped to play a solid second quarter, losing only two turnovers. Error-prone Rudder had 10 as Consol’s defense stepped up.
“I was proud of them, because we did bounce back,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said. “There were some good things from the younger kids.”
Rudder’s offense took over in the second half with McGee and Lee leading the way, but Hines was disappointed her players didn’t do a better job blocking out on rebounds.
“We know Sarah’s not on the floor. We get that,” Hines said. “That doesn’t affect our defense, or it shouldn’t.”
Claire Sisco, the other half of Consol’s 1-2 perimeter punch, had 18 points.
Both teams will play bi-district games next week. Consol, which is second to College Station, will play Montgomery. Rudder, which tied Magnolia West (14-14, 10-6) for third place, was unsure of its opponent.
Rudder 67, A&M Consolidated 39
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
CONSOL (19-10, 12-4 in 19-5A) — Sofia Fusselman 0-3 0-0 1 0 0; Claire Sisco 4-17 9-14 3 3 18; Payton Smith 0-1 0-0 1 0 0; Kateria Gooden 0-8 3-4 5 2 3; DeShyreia Miles 1-4 0-0 2 4 3; Mia Teran 3-7 0-0 3 1 6; Jayden Kearney 2-2 0-0 0 1 4; Precious Ahaneku 0-0 1-2 1 1 1; Kamaiya Ford 0-2 0-0 1 4 0; Jo Thompson 2-7 0-0 4 3 4; Jade Chapman 0 0-0 1 0 0. TOTALS: 12 13-20 21 19 39.
RUDDER (14-14, 10-6) — Rakia Lee 7-19 5-14 5 2 22; Brooklynn Person 2-7 0-0 2 1 6; Alaina Hill 1-2 0-0 3 1 2; Asani McGee 7-13 5-10 17 5 21; Ty’ara Webber 0-0 2-2 7 4 2; Cameron Richards 1-7 0-0 1 1 3; Mia Dorsey 3-4 2-2 7 2 9; Paris Mitchell 1-1 0-0 0 0 2; Aalaya Jones 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. TOTALS: 22-53 14-28 42 16 67.
Consol;6;11;13;9;—;39
Rudder;13;8;22;23;—;67
Turnovers: Consol 19 for 18 Rudder points; Rudder 25 for 22 Consol points
3-pointers: Consol 2-12; Rudder 8-24