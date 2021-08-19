McGee, Lady Rangers go 3-0 at BCS Classic as do Consol, Bryan and College Station

Rudder volleyball standout Asani McGee is known for powerful kills, but her serving might have surprised and frustrated Austin McCallum the most Thursday afternoon at The Armory.
McGee had eight straight service points in helping the Lady Rangers turn a four-point deficit into a 19-14 second-set lead en route to a 25-19, 25-19 victory to wrap up the first day of the BCS Classic. Rudder trailed throughout much of the second set until McGee put McCallum on its heels with pinpoint accurate serves.
“I was just trying to stay away from the libero,” McGee said. “Coach told us in the huddle to stay away from the girl in the green shirt, and that’s what I did.”
McGee skimmed line drives just over the net, mixing in a few floaters that McCallum had a tough time returning.
“She told me last year at the end of the season that she was going to be a primary server,” Rudder coach Jackie Pence said. “I was like, ‘OK, prove it.’ And she’s doing a good job with that.”
McGee earned only one point serving in the first set and didn’t get a point on her first service in the second set, but she was nearly flawless the next time.
“I’m working on my serves, so I can play the back row,” McGee said. “That’s the longest run I’ve had this year.”
McGee, who had a kill before starting to serve, had a back-row kill during her serving run, but it was a dig while serving that brought a smile to her face and her coach’s.
“Sometimes, it’s surprising when I get to dig a ball,” McGee laughed. “Sometimes, I get so excited, I almost mess up an easy dig.”
She didn’t miss many kills against McCallum, finishing with nine. And she also had a few well-placed soft shots just over or in front of frustrated defenders.
“A lot of people always expect me to swing at the ball,” McGee said. “I knew they were expecting me to swing, so I was just basically playing mind games.”
Rudder (12-1) ended Thursday’s pool play unbeaten, also topping Hawley 25-10, 25-9 and George Bush 25-15, 25-14.
A&M Consolidated, Bryan and College Station each went 3-0 in pool play as well. Consol topped Fort Bend Christian 25-19, 17-25, 15-12; Belton 25-23, 26-24; and Montgomery Lake Creek 25-19, 23-25, 15-12. Bryan beat Hardin-Jefferson 25-16, 25-17; McMullen County 25-12, 25-8; and Fort Bend Austin 25-21, 25-22. College Station, ranked fifth in Class 5A, bounced back from a loss earlier this week to 6A’s top-ranked The Woodlands with straight-set victories over Giddings 25-14, 25-14; St. Joseph 25-7, 25-9; and New Caney Porter 25-14, 25-10.
College Station and Rudder will be in Pool 1 on Friday along with Iola and Montgomery Lake Creek with play at College Station’s Cougar Gym. Bryan will be in Pool 2 with Magnolia, Giddings and Magnolia West at Bryan’s Viking Gym. Consol will be in Pool 3 with Coppell, Fort Bend Austin and George Bush in Pool 3 at Consol’s Tiger Gym. Pool 4 will feature Porter, McCalllum, McMullen County and Belton at Rudder. Pool 5 will feature Ft. Bend Kempner, Hardin-Jefferson, Hawley and College Station JV at The Amory, and Pool 6 will feature Sealy, Fort Bend Christian, St. Joseph and Huntsville at Cougar Gym’s Court 2.
McGee ended the day with 40 kills and four aces. Rudder junior outside hitter Neeley Rutledge had 20 digs and 19 kills. Sophomore setter Reagan Aponte had 70 assists, 14 digs and nine kills. Junior middle blocker Londyn Singleton had 18 digs, eight kills and three blocks, and freshman libero Gabby Baker had 44 digs.
Rudder started fast against McCallum as Aponte distributed the ball well and added three service points for a 7-3 lead. Rudder pushed the lead to 17-9 with Rutledge and Singleton leading the way along with Asanti.
“We were in really good rhythm,” Pence said. “They started making some line shots, and we adjusted our defense.”
Aponte started moving her dumps around, neutralizing McCallum’s play in the middle.
“It’s one thing to made an adjustment, but we actually did it,” Pence said. “They executed well.”
Rudder made good use of dumps and dinks with Aponte have a nifty no-look soft shot that aided the rally. McCallum had a chance to take a 15-10 lead, but the 5-foot-8 McGee came up with a kill. She did most of the rest of her damage at the service line, which complements her bread and butter.
“Nothing beats a kill,” McGee said.
Bryan had a team effort type of day. Shelby George had three kills and a block against Hardin-Jefferson. Morgan Riley had six kills, and Madison Laird had two digs and a kill against McMullen County, while Alexis Burton had 10 kills and Kennedy Porter added two aces and two digs against Fort Bend Austin.