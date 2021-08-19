McGee, Lady Rangers go 3-0 at BCS Classic as do Consol, Bryan and College Station

Rudder volleyball standout Asani McGee is known for powerful kills, but her serving might have surprised and frustrated Austin McCallum the most Thursday afternoon at The Armory.

McGee had eight straight service points in helping the Lady Rangers turn a four-point deficit into a 19-14 second-set lead en route to a 25-19, 25-19 victory to wrap up the first day of the BCS Classic. Rudder trailed throughout much of the second set until McGee put McCallum on its heels with pinpoint accurate serves.

“I was just trying to stay away from the libero,” McGee said. “Coach told us in the huddle to stay away from the girl in the green shirt, and that’s what I did.”

McGee skimmed line drives just over the net, mixing in a few floaters that McCallum had a tough time returning.

“She told me last year at the end of the season that she was going to be a primary server,” Rudder coach Jackie Pence said. “I was like, ‘OK, prove it.’ And she’s doing a good job with that.”

McGee earned only one point serving in the first set and didn’t get a point on her first service in the second set, but she was nearly flawless the next time.