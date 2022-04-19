Mason Ruiz throws no-hitter as Bryan baseball team cruises by Killeen

Bryan’s Mason Ruiz threw unhittable pitches, while Killeen’s pitchers missed the plate with regularity, at times even missing the catcher.

Ruiz threw a no-hitter as the District 12-6A-leading Vikings cruised to a 10-0, five-inning victory Tuesday night at Viking Field. The 6-foot, 195-pound left-hander struck out 10, walking one batter and hitting one.

“I thought everything was going pretty good,” Ruiz said. “I was able to establish my change-up.”

Killeen (7-16, 5-6) didn’t hit a ball to the outfield. The Kangaroos often were fooled by Ruiz’s curveball, taking half-hearted swings. When they tried to adjust, they’d get caught looking at his two-seam fastball that also had great sinking action.

“Sometimes my curveball comes out as a slider,” Ruiz said. “So most of the time, I’ll just [throw] over the top, and that will get my [break], but most of the time I would throw a little slider.”

Add in Ruiz’s occasional change-up, and it was a long night for the Killeen hitters.

Ruiz, a Texas A&M signee who likes to work quickly, did get ahead of himself a couple times. He hit a batter on a 0-2 pitch in the fourth and walked the No. 8 hitter on four offerings in the fifth.

“I was kind of struggling to find the strike zone,” Ruiz said. “I was trying to do too much instead of just playing my game.”

While Ruiz (8-0) had only a couple unnoticeable hiccups, Killeen struggled throughout the game on the mound.

Eighth-ranked Bryan (18-2, 11-0) took a 3-0 lead without even putting the ball in play. Killeen starting pitcher Connor Beeman walked the first four batters, and after getting a strikeout, he plunked sophomore Mason Garcia to force in a run. Two wild pitches also gave Bryan five bases in the inning.

Killeen continued to be in a giving mode as it walked 10, had three errors and threw eight wild pitches. Bryan ended the game with three runs in the fifth on three walks and a hit. The first and last runs of the inning came home on wild pitches with the middle run scoring on an errant pickoff attempt.

“It was nice to take advantage of those walks,” Bryan coach James Dillard.

Senior Eric Perez capped the first inning with a two-out, two-run single. Bryan, limited to one hit in the first two innings, strung together three straight hits in the third inning by senior Hunter Harlin, Garcia and sophomore Rylan Hill, who also added a double in the fifth.

Dillard said the team thrived on two-out hits in the first half of district play, so the solid hitting complementing the gift walks was most satisfying.

Bryan’s defense pretty much had the night off, but shortstop Garcia booted a ground ball in the fifth. He atoned a batter later by teaming up with second baseman Kyle Turner for a nifty double play.

Bryan beat Killeen 8-2 in the first round of district play and other than a 1-0 victory over Belton last week hasn’t been challenged in district. But Ruiz said the Vikings respect all opponents.

“You really can’t look at their record,” Ruiz said. “I mean, I’ve been on teams where our record was never that good, but we had so much fight in us, you could never count us out. So I think you can’t count anybody out. You’ve got to step on a neck and stay on there until the umpire calls ballgame.”

NOTES — In other 12-6A action Tuesday, Belton beat Temple 9-5, and Copperas Cove shut out Killeen Ellison 15-0. ... Viking Field public address announcer Paul Torres belted out the national anthem a capella. The former multi-sport performer for A&M Consolidated often sings the anthem at Texas A&M baseball and softball games. His son, junior right fielder Ben Torres, was robbed of a possible bases-clearing double by Killeen first baseman Keymoni Coleman. ... Bryan junior catcher Kyle Kubichek walked three times and reached on an error.

