WACO -- Mansfield Legacy finished a sweep of Bryan in their best-of-3 Class 6A bi-district baseball series with a 1-0 victory Saturday afternoon at Waco ISD Athletics Complex.
Mansfield won the opener 8-2 on Thursday and had a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning of the second game Friday when it was suspended due to weather. The Broncos (25-6) made the run they scored in the first inning hold up when play resumed Saturday afternoon.
Bryan, the fourth-place finisher in District 12-6A, ends the season at 10-15-1. Legacy advances to play Rockwall-Heath (29-7-1), which beat Wylie in three games.