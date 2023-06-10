Magnolia West defeated Argyle 3-2 to win the Class 5A state baseball championship at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond on Saturday.

Magnolia West’s Jackson Blank made a running catch in right-center field to end the game, stranding two Argyle (35-11-2) runners. Senior center fielder Blank, who was 2 for 3 with two runs batted in, was the most valuable player in helping the Mustangs (36-5) to their first state title.

Caylon Dygert (14-0) pitched a complete game, striking out five with two walks. He allowed five hits and both runs were unearned. Magnolia West’s James Ellwanger (12-2) allowed only one hit in 6 2/3 innings in a 3-0 victory over Frisco Reedy in the semifinals. He struck out 17 with one walk. He allowed the hit after striking out the first two batters in the seventh.

Magnolia West won 21-5A, which includes A&M Consolidated, College Station, Brenham and Rudder.

Flower Mound won the Class 6A title with a 6-4 victory over Pearland. The Jaquars got a pair of two-run homers from junior designated hitter Adrian Rodriguez and junior center fielder Sam Erickson, both Texas A&M commits.