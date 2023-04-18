A&M Consolidated’s Sam Nitzke walked off the mound late in the seventh inning to a standing ovation from the fans on Tuesday night at Tiger Field.

It was well deserved, but Nitzke and the Tiger baseball team didn’t get the result they had hoped for in a 6-0 loss to District 21-5A leader Magnolia West. Nitzke and Consol matched them pitch for pitch for the first six innings before the Mustangs pulled away.

“Sam was nails tonight,” A&M Consolidated head coach Ryan Lennerton said. “We call him Slambo and he typically slams doors and man, he was really good tonight.”

Nitzke and the Tiger defense held the high-scoring Mustangs (21-3, 9-1) in check by going toe-to-toe with talented Mustang starting pitcher James Ellwanger, a Dallas Baptist signee.

The Tigers (14-9, 8-3) had some close calls throughout those first six innings, but the defense was clutch. The Mustangs nearly broke the scoreless tie in the fifth with runners on the corners but left fielder Cannon Kieschnick chased down a fly ball that was dropping in by fully laying out to make the inning-ending grab.

Nitzke worked 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven batters, walking three and giving up nine hits on 112 pitches. He exited the ball game in the seventh down 2-0 with the bases loaded.

“You see a guy four times, you tend to pick up some tendencies and you’ve seen every pitch that he throws,” Lennerton said. “They did a good job. Sam kind of ran out of gas, he’s pitching on guts there in that last inning, just kind of got away from us.”

The seventh inning began with a leadoff single by Magnolia West shortstop Dawson Park who advanced to second on a bunt by Cody Palacios. Caldwell McFaddin broke the scoreless tie with a double to left to score Park.

Mustangs’ center fielder Brandon Seidmeyer was hit by a pitch and a bloop single by Caylon Dygert loaded the bases. Nitzke seemed unfazed as he struck out right fielder Jackson Blank for the third time.

A pitch got away from Nitzke against the next batter with the wild pitch making it 2-0. Nitzke completed the walk to Trenton Buckley and exited.

The Mustangs greeted reliever Dalton Cordray with a single by Hayden Carpenter that rocketed all the way to the warning track in left, plating two more runs. A double by Wade Nobles scored the last two as the Mustangs batted around.

Cordrary and the Tigers escaped the inning with a fly out by McFaddin, leaving the bases loaded.

Consol started the bottom of the seventh off with single by Kai Hood. The hit was just the third by the Tigers off Ellwanger. The only other Tigers to reach base were Trace Meadows on a leadoff walk in the first and singles by Cole Bentz and Trey Walker in the second and fifth inning, respectively. Ellwanger went the distance and struck out 15 batters on 97 pitches.

“He threw the slider and a split a lot and he threw it for a strike and that’s very impressive and uncommon for a high school kid,” Lennerton said. “I told these guys, that’s the second best high school arm I’ve ever seen next to Scott Kazmir and Kazmir pitched in the majors for a long time. So he was really good. I thought our guys took some good swings and sometimes you’ve just got to tip your cap to a good guy.”

The Tigers weren’t able to keep the momentum going after Hood’s hit as the next three batters all struck out. Magnolia West is two games ahead of Consol for first in District 21-5A. The two teams will play again on Friday at 7 p.m. at Magnolia West.

Magnolia West 6, A&M Consolidated 0

Magnolia West 000 000 6 — 6 12 0

A&M Consolidated 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

GALLERY: HS Baseball - A&M Consolidated vs Magnolia West