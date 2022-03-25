Magnolia uses 14-run frame to win 19-5A softball showdown against A&M Consolidated

The Magnolia softball team might not win District 19-5A, but the Lady Bulldogs had an inning they’ll never forget against A&M Consolidated in the battle for the league lead.

Magnolia (12-8, 8-1) scored 14 runs in the sixth inning with two outs en route to a 20-13 victory Friday night at Lady Tiger Field.

No. 9 hitter Ashlynn Covar tied the game at 6 with an opposite field single in the sixth. That earned applause from the Magnolia fans, but it was just the beginning as the next 13 batters reached in helping the Lady Bulldogs to a 19-6 lead as they batted for approximately 35 minutes. The big blows were a two-run double by Makayla Albert and a three-run home run by Jade Burbke. It was only her second homer of the season. But those hits wouldn’t have been possible had Consol fielded a hard-hit grounder by Leah Hammack that cleared the bases to break a 6-6 tie.

Physical errors were a huge part of the game and both teams had mental mistakes. Magnolia had nine errors. The Lady Bulldogs couldn’t catch a foul popup to end the game, allowing Consol’s Claire Sisco to have an RBI single and Texas A&M signee Aiyana Coleman to follow with a booming two-run homer, her sixth of the season.

Magnolia had a chance to end the game in the sixth via the run-rule, but Consol scored four runs with sophomore Savannah Coleman hitting a three-run homer, her third of the season. Magnolia had two errors in the inning.

“I just think it’s one of those games,” Consol coach Heather Slaton said. “I think that really good teams expose some of your weaknesses, and we did that for each other. It was very much back and forth. It felt very much we were both in the game the whole time. At the point we took the lead, they didn’t quit. At the point they took the lead, we didn’t quit.”

Consol (10-8, 7-2) scored five in the second inning with hits from Jerra Spahr, Leah Becerra and Quinn Zaragoza. The last two runs scored on an error by Magnolia.

Magnolia scored two runs in the first inning on two hits and help from Consol’s defense. The Lady Bulldogs tied the game at 5 with three runs in the fourth with a sacrifice fly by Covar and a two-out, two-run single by Krystal Anne Castaneda.

Consol broke the 5-5 tie with a run in the fifth on a walk by Savannah Coleman, a stolen base and two Magnolia errors.

Magnolia had 10 hits in the sixth with four of them of the infield variety as the Lady Tigers flirted with limiting the damage. The Lady Bulldogs also had four walks with all of four players scoring.

Magnolia was coming off an 8-0 loss at Brenham.

“I just believe it was one of those games,” Magnolia coach Angela Cooper said. “We’re on the road, so we’re facing some adversity. I feel like we got shaken a little bit. We’re young, and we weren’t able to fight through it as much as we normally can.”

But the Bulldogs put it together in the sixth, sending 18 batters to the plate.

“It felt amazing, because A&M Consolidated is a solid team, and they are playing really well, too,” Cooper said. “I have a ton of respect for what they do and their hitters. We’ve been watching them, and we’ve been working on seeing good pitches and connecting. It was kind of spectacular to watch that unfold.”

Castaneda was 4 for 5 with three RBIs. Angelina Postel and Rose Roediger each went 3 for 5.

Consol pitcher Raegan Johnson (7-2) took the loss. She struck out 11.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.