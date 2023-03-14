The Rudder and Magnolia softball teams spent the first part of their spring break getting better.

Rudder had an early clutch hit and a solid effort in the circle, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Lady Bulldogs who rolled to a 7-1 victory Tuesday in a District 21-5A matinee afforded by school being out.

Magnolia (13-5, 3-1) got a complete game from Leah Hammack and three hits from Jade Bubke. It was the second straight all-around effort for the Lady Bulldogs, who topped A&M Consolidated 14-4 on Friday. A week ago, Magnolia lost 5-4 at home to College Station, allowing two runs in the seventh.

“College Station was definitely a tough loss, because it came right at the end of the game,” Magnolia coach Angela Cooper said. “I think we kind of sat back a little bit too much and got a little too comfortable, and that was kind of a learning lesson because in this district you can’t be comfortable anywhere you go.”

The UIL’s biennial realignment last spring kept Rudder, Magnolia, Brenham, Magnolia West, Consol and College Station together from 19-5A, and though the group lost district champion Waller, it gained Montgomery Lake Creek, the defending state champ.

Rudder (9-11-3, 1-3), which went 0-16 in 19-5A last year, has been much more competitive this season. The Lady Rangers won their 21-5A opener against Montgomery 11-7 and dropped a 6-4 decision last week to Magnolia West in extra innings.

“I definitely think we’ve made leaps and bounds from last year, just with our attitude and our effort,” second-year coach Torey Dumont said. “The girls have really come around, and the improvement is showing.”

Rudder tied the game at 1 in the second inning on a two-out double by De’zarae Phillips to score Aliyah Wallace, who singled. The Lady Rangers wouldn’t get two hits in an inning again until the sixth.

“We just couldn’t find our rhythm hittingwise today,” Dumont said. “We’ve been hitting the ball really, really well, and for some odd reason, we couldn’t figure the change-up.”

Magnolia enjoyed more timely hitting, and it also had more opportunities because of six walks and nine stolen bases. Four of the batters who walked scored.

“Stealing bases has been an issue, but we’re working on it, trying to get better,” Dumont said. “Walks kind of comes and goes. It depends on who the umpire is if we’re walking or not.”

Magnolia freshman leadoff hitter Stevie South, a left-handed catcher, walked three times and scored each time, stealing four bases. She complemented juniors Hammack and Bubke.

Both pitchers had solid efforts. Rudder junior right-hander Mia Guerrero struck out 12, throwing 137 pitches. Hammack (10-4) struck out 11, but the right-hander needed only 105 pitches because she walked only one.

Bubke, who has committed to sign with Washington, was a single short of hitting for the cycle. She popped up with a runner in scoring position in the first but delivered thereafter, ripping a two-run double in the third, a home run leading off the fifth (her fifth of the season) and an RBI triple in seventh. But her most impressive play came in the field when the shortstop ranged far to the right and with a jump throw threw out a left-handed batter for the first out in the sixth with Magnolia leading 5-1.

“That’s something we’ve been encouraging her to do,” Cooper said. “We’ve been very fortunate to have her at shortstop. She has a great future ahead of her. That’s a huge play, because that is something we’ve been working on is for her to have the confidence to know she can make that play.”

Bubke’s play saved at least a run, for Rudder added three hits in the inning and left the bases loaded. Rudder ended with six hits, two each by Phillips and Wallace.

“All around we’re a much better team and a much-better program, and we’ll continue to grow,” Dumont said.

Magnolia, which is trying to reach the playoffs for the sixth straight year, had eight hits, getting three straight in the seventh to score two insurance runs.

“Rudder has a great pitcher who can move the ball around to keep our batters off-balance,” Cooper said. “So it was really important for us to come out and stay locked in on our mission and grab a W today.”

The teams are off Friday before turning to 21-5A play Tuesday with Rudder at Consol and Magnolia at Lake Creek.

Magnolia 7, Rudder 1

Magnolia;103;010;2—;7;8;0

Rudder;010;000;0—;1;6;1

Leah Hammack and Stevie South; Mia Guerrero and Kelsey Newland.

W — Hammack (10-4). L — Guerrero (9-11-3).

HR — Jade Bubke, Magnolia (5).

Leading hitters — MAGNOLIA Bubke 3-4, 2B, 3B, HR, 4 RBIs; Hammack 2-4, RBI; RUDDER — De’zarea Phillips 2-3, 2B, RBI; Aliyah Wallace 2-3

Records: Magnolia (13-5, 3-1); Rudder (9-11-3, 1-3)