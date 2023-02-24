Makayla Ford stepped up with Madisonville’s season slipping away and powered the 22nd-ranked Lady Mustang girls basketball team to a 40-36 victory over the Waco Connally Lady Cadets in Class 4A Region III semifinal action Friday night at Viking Gym.

Madisonville (34-4) advances to play third-ranked La Vega (35-5) for the regional championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Viking Gym. La Vega advanced by defeating seventh-ranked Hardin-Jefferson 50-47.

The nightcap looked like it would be a blowout as Madisonville bolted to a 9-1 lead. Waco Connally (28-10) missed 15 of its first 16 field goals and had five turnovers.

But Madisonville, which never trailed, couldn’t stand prosperity as the Lady Mustangs got into foul trouble. That led to ballhandling issues when senior guard Kayla Dickey picked up back-to-back fouls early in the third quarter, forcing her to sit out the last five minutes of the period. And when she returned to start the fourth quarter, she immediately picked up her fourth foul after Connally’s Alise Medlock came up with a steal. Dickey headed back to the bench as Medlock completed the three-point play to pull the Lady Cadets within 30-28 with 7 minutes, 6 seconds left.

Connally sophomore Tynia Minnitt tied the game at 32 with a pair of free-throws with 3:26 left. The 5-foot-4 Ford broke the tie with a pair of free throws. The shooting guard added a fast-break layup with 2:02 left and two more free throws with 61 seconds left to stretch Madisonville’s lead to 38-32. She also had three key defensive rebounds during that span.

“I just had to step up for my team,” Ford said. “I knew we needed them. We were just having a really hard time in the game, and I just had to step up help me team any way I could.”

Connally had one last gasp. Cyncere McDonald scored on a driving layup with 29 seconds left. Madisonville turned the ball over, allowing McDonald with 10 seconds left to hit a pair of free throws, the last thanks to lane violation by Madisonville that cut the Lady Mustangs’ lead to 38-36. The Lady Mustangs managed to get the ball inbounds and to Ford who added two more free throws with 7 seconds left. She scored all 10 of her team’s fourth-quarter points after being held to one bucket.

“She’s a big-time shooter,” Madisonville coach Jefferey Jefferson Jr. said. “In the playoffs, people have kind of crowded her and took her away. She struggled tonight, but down the stretch she kept her head and hit some big free throws and pushed us over, allowed us to win the game.”

Dickey had 10 points. When she got in foul trouble, Jefferson turned to Keilee Green, one of three freshmen who saw action for Madisonville along with Ke’Miya Dunn and starting forward Quin’eysia Shaffer.

“We have depth this year,” Jefferson said. “We’ve brought some young ones up, and they’ve been practicing and playing with us all year. My young ones stepped in and played big tonight when we got in early foul trouble. I’m proud of them.”

McDonald led Connally with 16 points. The Lady Cadets, runners-up in District 23-4A to La Vega, were only 14 of 35 (40%) from the free-throw line and 11 of 70 (15.7%) from the field.

Madisonville had 33 turnovers that led to 19 Connally points. The Lady Mustangs had 10 turnovers in the third quarter, taking only five shots.

Connally had a trio of players foul out and Madisonville had one as the teams combined for 61 fouls.