Madisonville's defense keys 63-44 victory over Rudder girls basketball team

The Madisonville girls basketball team has gotten better by stepping up its competition.

The Lady Mustangs rolled to a 63-44 victory over the Rudder Lady Rangers on Tuesday night at the Armory. It was Madisonville’s ninth straight victory, the third by the Class 4A team against 5A competition.

The Lady Mustangs (10-1) scored the first two buckets off steals during an 8-0 run that set the tone. Madisonville forced 32 turnovers, converting them into 34 points.

Senior MaKayla Ford and Ke’Myreul Wheaton led the way as they combined for 32 points, causing havoc at both ends.

“I thought this was a good game to schedule,” Madisonville coach Jeffery Jefferson Jr. said. “Our girls have bought into the defensive end. They play hard. We try to use our speed to get deflections and create offense on the defensive end, and they did a good job tonight.”

Wheaton scored 10 of her 13 points in the first half as Madisonville took a 31-20 lead. The 5-foot-4 Ford did most of her damage in the second half, scoring all but four of her game-high 19 points after halftime.

Madisonville was its own worst enemy much of the game because of shooting woes. Madisonville made 26 of 73 shots (35.6%) with a plethora of missed layups. The Lady Mustangs also made only 2 of 15 3-pointers.

“I think this game gave us some insight into what tall bodies can do,” Jefferson said. “Rudder has some pretty long, tall bodies, and I think we were changing our shots, trying to get it over the top of some of those 6-footers in there.”

Madisonville was only 9 of 22 at three-throw line.

“The press helped us a lot, but we’ve got to go back and start shooting a lot more starting tomorrow,” Jefferson said.

Rudder (2-8) fell behind by 11 points less than four minutes into the game then did a good job of hanging around with sophomore post Aalaya Jones scoring 10 of her 15 points in the second half after getting into early foul trouble. Brooklynn Person added nine points and six rebounds. Senior post Ariel Daniels came off the bench for four points and seven rebounds.

“That’s one thing I pride my girls on,” Rudder coach Karla Calhoun. “We understand that we have some work to do, but at the same time we’re going to give it all we have.”

The Lady Rangers pulled within 43-34 on a layup by Paris Mitchell with 1:31 left in the third quarter. But Madisonville scored the last three points of the quarter. That momentum carried over into the fourth quarter as the Lady Mustangs went on a 12-4 run capped by back-to-back scores off steals and a putback by Olyvia Brooks.

Rudder shot 46.2% from the floor (18 of 39), but didn’t have enough possessions because of turnovers.

“I feel like we’re still going back to work,” Calhoun said. “We’re starting over and revamping and grinding and still trying to get better.”

Madisonville had a 41-27 edge in rebounds with Briana Johnson grabbing eight and Brooks and Wheaton seven each. Twice the Lady Mustangs missed two free throws only to get the rebound and score.

Madisonville is picked to finish second in District 18-4A behind Palestine. The Lady Mustangs’ lone loss was to fellow 4A team Royal, which is picked to finish second in 25-4A behind eighth-ranked Navasota (17-0).

Madisonville 63, Rudder 44

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)

MADISONVILLE (10-1) — Jerkayla Dickey 4 1-2 4 9; Quin’eysia Shaffer 0 1-2 0 1; Ke’miya Dunn 0 0-2 0 0; Ke’Myreul Wheaton 6 1-6 1 13; Olyvia Brooks 2 3-6 2 7; Chantell Davis 1 0-0 3 2; MaKayla Ford 8 1-1 2 19; Brisa McCloud 0 0-0 2 0; Briana Johnson 3 0-0 2 6; Nyla Harrison 2 2-3 1 6. TOTALS: 26 9-22 17 63.

RUDDER (2-8) — Antonaja Doughty 1 2-2 1 5; Alaina Hill 2 0-0 1 4; Tyasia Chambers 0 0-0 1 0; Paris Mitchell 2 3-4 3 7; Tyana Smith 0 0-0 2 0; Rimona Maxey 0 0-2 0 0; Ariel Daniels 2 0-0 2 4; Aalaya Jones 7 1-2 3 15; Brooklynn Person 4 0-3 2 9. TOTALS: 18 6-11 15 44.

Madisonville;15;16;18;14;—;63

Rudder;8;12;14;10;—;44

Field goals: Madisonville 26 for 73; Rudder 18 for 39

3 point-shooting: Madisonville 2 for 15; Rudder 2 for 8

Turnovers: Madisonville 18 for 15 Rudder points; Rudder 32 for 34 points