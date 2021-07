Madisonville’s Rudis, Texas A&M signee Hector earn all-state baseball honors

Madisonville senior shortstop Brad Rudis earned honorable mention on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state baseball team. Rudis batted .385 with two homers and 24 runs batted in. He was District 18-4A’s defensive most valuable player.

The 4A player of the year is Anna’s Rawley Hector, a Texas A&M signee. Hector went 10-0 with a 0.62 earned run average on the mound this season. The 6-foot-2 right-hander had 121 strikeouts in 68 innings with only seven walks. Hector, who also played shortstop, batted .525 with 32 RBIs. He added 11 doubles and drew 30 walks with .658 on-base and .762 slugging percentages.