The 22nd-ranked Madisonville girls (33-4) will play Waco Connally (28-9) in the Class 4A Region III semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at Viking Gym. Seventh-ranked Hardin-Jefferson (32-5) will play third-ranked La Vega (34-5) in the opener at 6 p.m. The winners will play at 1 p.m. Saturday.