Lorena evens series with Franklin in Class 3A softball regional finals

WACO — Kate Houser’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Lorena a 4-3 win over Franklin on Thursday to even the best-of-3 Class 3A softball regional finals at Getterman Stadium, setting up a winner-take-all Game 3 at 7 p.m. Saturday back at the home of Baylor softball.

Before her game-winning hit, Houser, the designated player, received some instructions from head coach Steve Dolezel.

“I told her, ‘I don’t know if they are going to pitch to you, but if you get anything close, try to shoot it down that right-field line,’” Dolezel said.

Houser followed her coach’s instructions perfectly, lacing the ball over the first baseman’s head and to the right-field corner, scoring Abby Vasser from first base. Vasser had walked.

“It was an outside pitch, and I saw them shaded for me to pull,” said Houser, who went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. “I knew if I could hit it down the line that Vasser is fast enough to score. We are fighters, and tonight we took the fight to them.”

After nine innings of being frustrated one at-bat after another against Franklin pitcher Reese Cottrell, the Lady Leopards (30-5) finally strung together some hits in the bottom of the third Thursday. Trailing 2-0, Vasser doubled off the top of the wall in left field to lead off the inning. She scored on Alexis Nava’s single between the shortstop and third baseman. The run was Lorena’s first of the series, and the Lady Leopards doubled that output one batter later on an RBI single by Houser.

Franklin (35-4) regained the momentum in the top of the fourth inning. Following a well-executed bunt by Kassidie Poulson that advanced runners to second and third, KyLeigh Cambiano’s double to right scored Traci Lowry, putting the Lady Lions back ahead 3-2.

An inning later, Lorena tied the game again on another RBI single by Houser that scored Vasser.

As might be expected for two teams playing in late May, both squads were solid on defense. Franklin played a clean game for the second night in a row, while Lorena flashed some leather that saved the game.

Vasser threw out a would-be base stealer in the second, and first baseman Gabby Gomez snared a line drive in the sixth. The defensive play that got the loudest cheers from the Lorena fans, though, was a line drive catch by shortstop Aybrie Boehme in the top of the seventh that she turned into a double play by catching Cambiano off first base after the snag, setting the stage for the drama in the bottom of the inning.

“We made just about every play we could make,” Dolezel said. “We made some tough plays on some hard-hit shots.”

Franklin won the series opener 8-0 on Wednesday.