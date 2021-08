Longtime Bryan-College high school coach Tammy Bosse died Sunday at the age of 57. The Brenham and Texas A&M graduate coached at A&M Consolidated, Allen Academy and Bryan.

Visitation for Bosse will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brenham Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Prairie Lea Cemetery.