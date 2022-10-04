Londyn Singleton helps Rudder volleyball team stamp out its losing streak

Londyn Singleton helped Rudder snap a losing streak and support the fight against breast cancer by leading the Lady Rangers to a 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18 victory over Montgomery in District 21-5A volleyball action Tuesday at The Armory.

Singleton had a school-record 25 kills as Rudder (30-12, 2-6) snapped a six-match losing streak.

“We haven’t played at home for a while,” Singleton said. “We really, really, really, really needed that win, because it’s been kind of tough this district season. But we have a great team and everybody has been playing really well.”

Rudder took an early lead in the first set and led by five points three times, but it couldn’t hold the lead as Montgomery (17-20, 0-8) closed out the frame with 4-0 run.

“I felt both teams made a bunch of errors in the first game getting in rhythm, and then I thought the next three sets were a lot cleaner and better volleyball by both teams,” Rudder coach Jacky Pence said.

Rudder took control behind the 5-foot-7 Singleton. She had eight kills in the second set, half of them after the frame was tied at 18. She not only helped Rudder tie the match but earned money for breast cancer. It was Rudder’s annual Dig Pink Match, and during the second set, donation buckets went through the stands each time there was a kill.

“We did a better job of mixing things up offensively with Londyn where she was just flying around,” Pence said. “We were just sending her everywhere with different kinds of shots.”

Singleton helped Rudder close out the third set with three kills, two on dink shots.

“She’s a little squirt, but she definitely played big,” Pence said. “I think the biggest part was just how different the shots were. She would swing and then roll, and then she was coming through the middle ... she was coming through the right side. She came from all different directions.”

Singleton added 10 digs. Senior middle hitter Allison Layton had 10 kills and three blocks. Junior setter Reagan Aponte had 43 assists, 19 digs, seven kills and five aces. Senior Neeley Rutledge had 11 digs and three aces, extending her school record for aces in a single season to 91 that she was honored for before the match. Sophomore libero Gabby Baker added 21 digs as Rudder won at home for the first time in more than a month. It hadn’t won a match since beating Montgomery 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 on Sept. 9 on the road. Four of the losses during the skid were in straight sets.

“I just block them out,” Singleton said. “I feel like every day is a new day. You can’t dwell on it, because you can’t go back and make it up. Now we play every team again, so now it’s time to show them what we got.”

Montgomery won the first set despite four service errors. The Lady Bears closed out the frame with a block and dink by sophomore McKenzie Hope, a kill by freshman Savannah Welch and an ace by sophomore Ellie Sadler.

Rudder never trailed in the second set, though it was tied four times, the last at 18. Aponte got the winning point on a no-look shot, one of many she had in the match.

The third set was tied three times early, but Rudder took a 15-10 lead on a 5-1 run and cruised from there.

The fourth set had drama when Montgomery thought it pulled within 8-7 on a block. However, one of the officials had called a net violation on Montgomery, though the head official didn’t hear the whistle or see the hand signal. Rudder eventually was awarded the point, drawing a couple boos from Montgomery fans.

Rudder pushed its lead to 16-6 with three aces from Aponte and a Kimora Maxey kill. The Lady Bears, though, perked up and went on a 7-1 run to pull within 19-15. Junior Kaysie Lynch had two aces, senior Abby Meador a kill and a nice return and senior Julia Ortolani a kill during the run. Pence took a timeout after two Rudder errors cut the lead to four, and the Lady Rangers regained momentum.

Montgomery won the JV match 25-19, 25-21 and swept the freshman matches 25-22, 25-13 and 25-18, 25-11.