Local wrestling teams gear up for UIL state tournament

Eight local wrestlers will make their way to the UIL state wrestling tournament this Friday and Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.
A&M Consolidated has four wrestlers competing in the Class 5A state tournament, including sophomore Mitchell Criscione, senior Tony Taplin and senior Daytyn Tognazzini. Junior Sydney Perez will represent Consol's girls team.
“The four that are still competing, they’re excited,” Consol head coach David Salyer said. “They’re looking forward to a tough weekend. It’s not an easy road for any of them, but they’re excited to be there.”
Salyer said Taplin and Perez are Consol’s top two contenders and added he thinks they each have good chances of making a run to the championship match.
Perez will open the first round against Ezabella Solano (28-5), a senior from Austin Navarro in the 95-pound weight class. Perez (32-5) punched a ticket to state as a freshman, but fell short last year after moving up to the 102-pound weight class as a sophomore. Perez bounced back this year, winning the title in her weight class at the Class 5A Region III tournament last weekend.
“Sydney is just wrestle smart,” Salyer said. “She’s pretty good at all positions. She’s improved a lot. As a freshman, she had a hard time getting off the bottom, so we’ve worked on that the last two years and she’s a lot better. She doesn’t get turned like she used to. We’re pretty confident she can wrestle in all positions and be successful.”
Taplin, who competes in the boys 285-pound weight class, will face Isaiah Adams (16-7), a senior from Richland. Salyer said the focus for Taplin (31-7) is to limit his mistakes when attempting to throw opponents.
“It’s not how good your opponents are, it’s what mistakes you don’t make,” Salyer said. “If you don’t make mistakes, it’s hard for somebody else to capitalize. For Tony Taplin, heavyweights, it’s a very small error and you’re on your back. So, focusing for him is to be very methodical on his feet and really just not getting thrown." He’s really good on the mat. He’s really good at turning people. He’s really good about not getting turned and getting put on his back, but he has been susceptible to being thrown sometimes.”
Rudder junior Jayden Williams is the lone Ranger competing at the state tournament in the 5A boys heavyweight division. Williams (29-6) finished second at the Region III meet and will face Americo Fuentes, a senior from Dallas Hillcrest who is undefeated this season.
College Station’s only state competitor is senior Josh Wenger, who will compete in the boys 170-pound division. The Cougars’ Sjon Pickett is an alternate.
“I feel really confident about Josh’s chances to bring home a medal and if Sjon is lucky enough to get into the tournament, I feel really good about his chances of bringing home a medal also,” College Station coach Dwight Mincher said.
Wenger is a three-time state qualifier, but did not place in his two previous appearances. He won a 10-5A title this year and placed third at the Region III tournament. Mincher said Wenger is a high-paced, well-rounded wrestler who is best on his feet.
Wenger (32-5) will open the tournament against Caleb Rivera (32-3), a senior from Bushland.
“There’s a different mentality when you go to the state tournament,” Mincher said. “Everything is final. You don’t want to get on the backside in that consolation bracket. You want to stay on the front side championship matches. … The other thing is you’re not going to see a bad wrestler. There’s kids that finished fourth in district that are really good wrestlers. Maybe they had a bad day or maybe they had just one bad match, but you’re not going to see anybody that’s a bad wrestler at that point.”
Bryan is represented by a wrestler on both the boys and girls teams in Class 6A.
Junior Nick Gorman (50-1) holds the best record in the boys 126-pound weight class. A transfer from Pennsylvania, Gorman won the District 8-6A and Region II titles in his weight class, and is slated to face Tanner Offel (30-13) in the first round.
Bryan junior Karol Vargas will be competing in the girls 138-pound division. After winning the 8-6A title, Vargas (34-10) finished fourth at the Region II meet. She will square off against Shaili Davis (34-3), a senior from Cedar Park Vista Ridge.