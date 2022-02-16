Local wrestling teams gear up for UIL state tournament

Wenger is a three-time state qualifier, but did not place in his two previous appearances. He won a 10-5A title this year and placed third at the Region III tournament. Mincher said Wenger is a high-paced, well-rounded wrestler who is best on his feet.

Wenger (32-5) will open the tournament against Caleb Rivera (32-3), a senior from Bushland.

“There’s a different mentality when you go to the state tournament,” Mincher said. “Everything is final. You don’t want to get on the backside in that consolation bracket. You want to stay on the front side championship matches. … The other thing is you’re not going to see a bad wrestler. There’s kids that finished fourth in district that are really good wrestlers. Maybe they had a bad day or maybe they had just one bad match, but you’re not going to see anybody that’s a bad wrestler at that point.”

Bryan is represented by a wrestler on both the boys and girls teams in Class 6A.

Junior Nick Gorman (50-1) holds the best record in the boys 126-pound weight class. A transfer from Pennsylvania, Gorman won the District 8-6A and Region II titles in his weight class, and is slated to face Tanner Offel (30-13) in the first round.

Bryan junior Karol Vargas will be competing in the girls 138-pound division. After winning the 8-6A title, Vargas (34-10) finished fourth at the Region II meet. She will square off against Shaili Davis (34-3), a senior from Cedar Park Vista Ridge.

